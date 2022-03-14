Oklahoma-Texas Series Relocating to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX

The series is set for April 1-3 and was previously going to be played at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.

For the third time this season, Oklahoma will be heading south to play at the home of the Texas Rangers.

OU announced on Monday that the annual Red River Showdown series between the Sooners and Texas Longhorns, set for April 1-3, would be relocating from Norman to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for our team to play the OU-Texas series at Globe Life Field," Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said in a release. "It's a really big deal. Oklahoma-Texas is a huge rivalry, and we're thankful to be able to play this series at a beautiful Major League ballpark. DFW is like a second home to OU and our fans, and we would love to see the stadium packed with crimson that weekend. We appreciate the Texas Rangers for hosting the series and our athletics administration for finding a unique opportunity to grow the sport of baseball."

The opportunity for this series to be played in Arlington stems from Major League Baseball’s delayed start to the season due to the player lockout while collective bargaining agreement negotiations took place.

While MLB did come to a deal and salvage a full, 162-game season, it won’t begin until April 7 leaving the OU-Texas series to play when the Texas Rangers were supposed to host the New York Yankees.

“The Red River Rivalry is an epic matchup that we are thrilled to host at Globe Life Field," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "Globe Life Field has served as the home to nearly 20 college baseball games this spring, and the addition of this Big 12 matchup further solidifies our commitment to the game of baseball."

The Sooners have already played at Globe Life Field six times this season with the opening three games of the year as part of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown and a relocated series against Northwestern State due to weather.

This series will also not be the last, as the Big 12 Tournament is set for Arlington in late May as the event moves from Oklahoma City.

"Playing at any Major League ballpark is a blessing for us," redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway said. "The atmosphere and everything are so much bigger, and it's a big deal for a lot of guys. Being able to play Texas there makes it all that much better. The stands are going to be packed for sure, we love competing against Texas, and we can't wait to see the energy in the ballpark for this series."

As for this week, the Sooners will be in Norman hosting Air Force on Tuesday and Wednesday before beginning a three-game set with New Orleans on Friday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.