Oklahoma Wins High-Scoring Game vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech to Stay Alive in Tourney

Oklahoma’s win-or-go-home game against No. 2 Georgia Tech on Sunday couldn’t have started much worse.

The fourth inning, though, couldn’t have gone much better for OU.

The Sooners plated eight runs during that frame, helping them defeat the Yellow Jackets 15-8. Oklahoma and Georgia Tech will battle again on Monday in a winner-take-all contest, with the game time to be determined.

Based on the game’s first dozen pitches, it looked like the 2026 season would end in ugly fashion for the Sooners.

OU starter Cameron Johnson faced only three batters, allowing two earned runs on a home run, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in 12 pitches.

Oklahoma reliever Jackson Cleveland pitched the rest of the first inning as well as the second and third innings, and he kept the Yellow Jackets at seven runs after three frames.

Georgia Tech led 8-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, and then Oklahoma’s offense exploded.

The Sooners hit three home runs in the frame from Brendan Brock, Deiten Lachance and Trey Gambill. Oklahoma logged seven base hits in that inning alone before the Yellow Jackets were able to record the third out.

Both Oklahoma and Georgia Tech put up zeroes in the fifth and sixth innings after their fourth-inning fireworks, but OU added an insurance run on a Jason Walk fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh.

OU plated four more insurance runs in the eighth, thanks to RBI singles from Brock, Walk and Kyle Branch and a sacrifice fly from Dasan Harris.

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Out of the bullpen, Gavyn Jones collected the win for Oklahoma, as he struck out three Yellow Jackets and held them scoreless in two innings of work. LJ Mercurius was also exceptional out of the bullpen, as he pitched four innings and allowed zero runs, one hit and two walks.

Seven players in Oklahoma’s lineup — Walk, Lachance, Brock, Gambill, Branch, Jaxon Willits and Dayton Tockey — logged multiple base hits. The Sooners finished the game with 18 base hits, and every Sooner with a plate appearance recorded a hit.

The Sooners’ win is revenge after the Yellow Jackets defeated them 9-3 on Saturday in a winner’s bracket game. Oklahoma responded to that loss with a win over The Citadel in an elimination game earlier on Saturday.

The winner of the regional final between Oklahoma and Georgia Tech will take on No. 15 Kansas, which won the Lawrence Regional over the weekend.