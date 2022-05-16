Oklahoma's Brett Squires Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

Squires' hot bat played a large role in the Sooners' key series win over West Virginia over the weekend in Norman.

A key Oklahoma bat gets rewarded for a huge weekend.

After hitting .750 for the series including a huge performance in the Sunday rubber match, Sooners outfielder/designated hitter Brett Squires was selected as the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week on Monday.

In the series, Squires went 6-for-8 at the plate including a huge 4-for-4 outing in the finale with a home run and a walk-off RBI single to complete the seven-inning run-rule.

His .700 on-base and 1.250 slugging percentage played a vital role in Oklahoma picking up a huge series win to keep them mathematically alive for a Big 12 title going into the final weekend of the regular season.

This is the first player of the week selection for Squires in his collegiate career.

He shares the honor with TCU’s Luke Boyers, who picked up the other Co-Player of the Week nod after hitting .412 with eight RBIs in the Horned Frogs' sweep of Kansas.

The Sooners return to action on Monday night traveling north to Eck Stadium to battle Wichita State on the road before getting back to league play at No. 6 Texas Tech on Thursday night in Lubbock.