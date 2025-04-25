All Sooners

OU Baseball: Oklahoma First Baseman Dayton Tockey Injured, Out Indefinitely

Sooners baseball voice Toby Rowland reported Friday that Tockey's painful slide into second base in the eighth inning against Georgia could sideline him for the rest of the regular season.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma first baseman Dayton Tockey
Oklahoma first baseman Dayton Tockey / John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

In the best game of his college baseball career, Oklahoma first baseman Dayton Tockey got the worst news.

Tockey suffered a hairline fracture to his right ankle in a victory at Georgia on Thursday night and will likely be lost for the rest of the regular season.

That’s according to a post on Twitter/X from OU play-by-play voice Toby Rowland.

Dayton Tockey Oklahoma Sooners

Tockey was finishing off a 4-for-4 night in what turned out to be an 8-6 victory over the Bulldogs in game one of their three-game Southeastern Conference series in Athens. He hit two home runs, had five RBIs and was on his way to second base in the eighth inning when he sustained the injury.

Tockey was hurt when he slid into second base on a groundout after beating out an infield single. He laid on the field for several minutes while medical personnel attended to him, and he needed assistance to get off the field and into the clubhouse.

Rowland reported that Tockey, a junior from Fort Worth who played at Weatherford Junior College, could possibly return for the Sooners’ postseason. Rowland posted a photo of Tockey in a protective boot and on crutches before Friday's game.

Oklahoma Sooners Dayton Tockey

OU is ranked No. 13 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll with a record of 30-11 overall and 11-8 in SEC play.

Tockey’s absence from the lineup is a big blow for the Sooners. He had raised his season average to .314 with his big night Thursday, which ranks fourth on the team. His nine home runs ranks tied for second, and his 36 RBIs ranks third. His 11 multiple-hit games is tied for fourth, and he had a team-leading streak of 18 consecutive games reaching base.

While Skip Johnson might be able to mitigate the loss of Tockey to the batting order, it’ll be harder to replace him at first base. He has started 38 of the Sooners’ 41 games at first base, with catcher Easton Carmichael starting two and right fielder Sam Christiansen starting one. Tockey’s .992 fielding percentage is third on the team among OU’s regulars.

Christiansen got the first look to replace Tockey at first as Oklahoma and Georgia are currently playing game two of their series. Saturday’s series finale is set for 11 a.m. CT.

feed

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Baseball