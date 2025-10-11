How Arch Manning Fared in Texas's Red River Rivalry Win vs. Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 23-6 thanks to a dominant defense, a massive special teams play and, despite a relatively modest box score, some big-time plays from quarterback Arch Manning. To that end, let's break down how Manning fared in his first taste of the Red River Rivalry.
First half
It was a quiet first half for both Manning and the Longhorns offense, which mustered just 114 total yards and six first downs against the top-ranked Oklahoma defense. The Longhorns had three-and-outs on their first two drives, with two momentum-killing penalties on the first drive and a much quicker three-and-out on the second. It was difficult to blame Manning for either of those drives, given that Texas struggled to get the running game going early on.
But on the third and fourth drives of the game, Manning, with some help from his running game, made a few nice throws. The first one came on the third drive, when Manning escaped pressure and made a beautiful throw to DeAndre Moore Jr. on the run for a 24-yard gain. Unfortunately, a holding penalty against the Longhorns and a five-yard loss on a run stacked the deck against the program's offense on third down. Texas was unable to convert, and missed the ensuing 55-yard field goal attempt.
The fourth drive was Texas's best of the first half. The Longhorns had trouble converting on third downs to that point, largely because of penalties and poor execution. But Texas, with some more productive plays on first and second downs, worked its way downfield into the red zone for the first time in the game. The drive included another chunk play downfield after Manning used his legs to escape a closing pocket.
Unfortunately, the drive also included a missed opportunity from Manning on a third down in the red zone. On a third-and-goal from the Oklahoma three-yard line, the Longhorns dialed up a quick slant for wide receiver Parker Livingstone. Livingstone was open for a split second, but Manning hesitated, perhaps seeing Okalahoma safety Peyton Bowen lurking, and opted against throwing the ball into a tight window. He threw the ball into the back of the end zone and Texas kicked a field goal. To be clear, the potential TD throw to Livingstone would not have been an easy one to make, but it's one that ESPN color analyst Kirk Herbstreit, a former QB himself, believed Manning could have made.
Second half
On the first drive of the second half, Manning and the Longhorns found paydirt in very impressive fashion against the tough Sooners defense. Riding some rhythm in on the ground with running back Quintrevion Wisner and some strong throws on the run by Manning, Texas for just the second time in the game to that point, found its way to the red zone. And this time, unlike in the first half, the Longhorns cashed in when Manning, taking advantage of a miscommunication on the back-end of the Sooners' defense, found DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown. Manning finished the drive a perfect 6-for-6 for 45 yards and the score.
The second drive of the second half featured a highlight-reel throw from Manning. Backed up against their own end zone and facing a third-and-7 with 5:30 left in the third quarter, Manning escaped pressure, rolled out to his right, and fired a near-perfect pass to Livingstone for 21 yards and a first down. It was arguably Manning's best throw of the season.
Manning then led the Longhorns to the Sooners' 30-yard line, where they eventually kicked a field goal to make it a 13-6 game.
A feather in both Manning's and the Longhorns offense's caps is that they were able to sustain long drives, dominating the time of possession in the third quarter and keeping the Oklahoma defense on the field.
With Texas up 20-6 in the fourth quarter and facing a third-and-2, Manning ran 29 yards up the sideline, not only keeping the clock running but entering Sooners' territory in the process.
The Longhorns ultimately kicked a field goal on the drive to extend the lead to 23-6 and all but end the game.
Analysis
Manning did a nice job escaping the rush when he was under duress, which fortunately for him, was not as frequent as it was during last week's loss to the Florida Gators. Manning was sacked just once. And while there were undoubtedly some throws that he'd like back, Manning did a good job of not putting the ball in harm's way and taking what the stout Sooners defense was giving him. He seemed to understand how well his defense was playing and was content to pick up smaller gains here and there against Oklahoma.
This game also featured what I'd argue was Manning's best throw of the season—the third-and-7 completion on the run to Livingstone in the third quarter. So, all in all, while the box score doesn't pop as much as some would like, there was a lot to like from Manning on Saturday.