SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 104

On Caleb Williams, Dillon Gabriel, Brent Venables' staff, OU trending up or down, recruiting, transfer portal and plenty of good basketball.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway try to make sense of the Caleb Williams saga, take a peek at Dillon Gabriel, evaluate Brent Venables' coaching hires so far, debate whether the Oklahoma program is trending up or down in general, dive into recruiting, break down the freshman running backs and even assess where the men's and women's basketball teams are headed.

