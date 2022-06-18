Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma C Jimmy Crooks Post-Practice Media Session

Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks met with the media after practice ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Notre Dame on Sunday in the CWS.

Watch Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks meet with the media on Saturday, June 18 after practice ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College World Series on Sunday night in Omaha. 

