WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners opening up play in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson's full zoom press conference from Monday, May 23 ahead of the Sooners' opening up play in the Big 12 tournament against West Virginia on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

