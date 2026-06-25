Why Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson is Already Preparing for Sooners’ Title Defense

NORMAN — OU coach Skip Johnson has spent the last couple of days celebrating the Sooners’ national championship.

Oklahoma capped off its magical postseason run with a 13-2 win over No. 5 North Carolina in Game 3 of the College World Series championship series on Monday. The Sooners defeated the Tar Heels, No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Alabama and No. 15 Kansas en route to their championship.

Johnson said that he rewatched his team’s final nine innings of the 2026 season as soon as he got back to Oklahoma.

“It’s pretty cool, pretty emotional,” Johnson said after Wednesday's championship celebration event at Kimrey Family Stadium.

As the summer progresses, Johnson will continue to celebrate the championship with his family and loved ones.

But the joy that coincides with winning a title hasn’t gotten in the way of Johnson’s preparations for 2027.

“I’ve been to work since I got back (to Norman),” Johnson said. “Last night, when I got back, I fell asleep with a dip of snuff in my mouth on the phone.”

When Opening Day 2027 rolls around, the Sooners’ squad will look much different.

And in the modern era of the transfer portal — which opened on June 1 and will close on June 30 — it was necessary for Johnson to immediately get to work.

Key players from the 2026 squad who are now out of eligibility include infielder Dayton Tockey, outfielder Trey Gambill and pitcher Jackson Cleveland. Outfielders Drew Dickerson and Alec Blair reportedly entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, too.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

The Sooners also could see several players get selected in the 2026 MLB Draft in July, as five OU players — catcher and outfielder Brendan Brock, infielders Camden Johnson and Jaxon Willits and pitchers Cameron Johnson and LJ Mercurius — are ranked as top-200 prospects, per MLB.com.

With several players out of eligibility, a couple players transferring out and a handful of others who could choose to join the professional ranks, the Sooners will need to add talent from the transfer portal.

So far, Oklahoma has earned portal commitments from three former SEC players: infielder Carson Brumbaugh (Arkansas), shortstop and outfielder Sawyer Farr (Texas A&M) and outfielder Jay Abernathy (Tennessee).

Over the next few weeks, Johnson and his staff will likely add several more newcomers to round out the roster.

The Sooners won their first national title since 1994 earlier this week. Johnson described the winning feeling as one that he never wants to let go of.

When asked how he would remember the celebration at Kimrey Family Stadium, Johnson’s response was simple yet goal-oriented.

“Do it again,” Johnson said.