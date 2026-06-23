Five Moments that Won Oklahoma Their Third Men's College World Series Championship

The Oklahoma Sooners won the program's third national championship — the first since 1994 — by defeating the No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels 13-2.

After dropping the potential close-out game on Sunday, OU left no doubt that they were the best team playing college baseball.

Monday's win was not without its key moments. Despite the margin, the game was tight for nearly two hours of play.

Kyle Branch's three-run home run in his final at-bat of the game, while a special moment, only earns a mention on a list of five moments that led to the victory. Despite its storybook-ending status, the game was out of reach by then.

Oklahoma Sooners right fielder Dasan Harris (17) celebrates with second baseman Kyle Branch (6) | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

No. 5 — Kyle Branch Gets Things Rollin'

The Branch's will have a friendly tug-of-war with the Mercurius' clan over who won Family Feud: Omaha edition.

After his viral moment with his older brother Kolby, Kyle came alive for the decisive game three. His first at-bat came with one out and two on. Branch singled into right field to plate Dasan Harris for the first run scored in the game and advance Dayton Tockey to third.

Branch's hit led to the Sooners' second run shortly after with Tockey reaching home following a wild pitch.

It would also be the first of Branch's brilliant day from the plate — four at-bats, three hits, six RBIs and a home run.

No. 4 — Enter LJ

Oklahoma Sooners pitcher LJ Mercurius (22) reacts after the win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Nick Wesloski got the nod once again at the mound to start. The freshman started well, striking out three of the first 12 batters he faced, retiring three others.

But Wesloski quickly lost steam in the third inning. After giving up a run and putting runners on the corners with one out, Skip Johnson called upon LJ Mercurius from the bullpen, who kept the Tar Heels from scoring and allowed OU to escape the inning with a 3-1 lead.

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From there, Mercurius looked like the pitcher from the start of the season where he was arguably Oklahoma's elite ace. The UNLV transfer led the Sooners until Jackson Cleveland closed in the ninth — giving up one run on four hits and striking out five batters in 5.2 innings pitched.

Mercurius' calm demeanor and ferocious 96-MPH fastball guided Oklahoma to victory.

No. 3 — Tockey Time in Omaha

The man who got the Sooners past No. 2 Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regionals had gone rather cold during the Men's College World Series. Fortunately for OU, everyone else picked up the slack while Dayton Tockey experienced a mini-funk from the plate.

Things felt relatively good for Oklahoma heading into the fifth inning. Leading 6-1, it seemed like OU needed one more run to truly put the Tar Heels in a hole for good.

Oklahoma Sooners first baseman Dayton Tockey (16) hits a single against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

That's when Tockey came to the plate to lead off the Sooners. Tockey ripped a ball to deep right field and knew immediately it was gone. The solo shot game Oklahoma a 7-1 lead and that appeared to slam the door on a North Carolina comeback.

No. 2 — Dasan Harris' Bo Jackson Moment

With a 2-0 lead, OU faced Rom Kellis V. North Carolina had two runners on and two outs.

Kellis hit a shallow ball into right field — a base hit and a run were both surely to occur.

That's when Dasan Harris sprinted towards the ball, and used his momentum to throw a Bo Jackson-esque laser to third base to earn the third out when Camden Johnson tagged Carter French trying to reach advance.

Oklahoma Sooners right fielder Dasan Harris (17) makes a catch for an out against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

More importantly, the tag came just before Erik Paulsen touched home plate after advancing from second base. Upon review, it was ruled that Paulsen did not reach home prior to Harris' throw to Johnson earned OU the third out.

That sequence kept the score at 2-0 in favor of Oklahoma while the Sooners escaped a potnetially hazardous inning.

No. 1 Jaxon Willits Dooms Caden Glouber

Saturday's win for UNC was credited in large part to their freshman-phenom pitcher, Caden Glouber.

The Tar Heels were 29-0 in games Glouber appeared heading into Monday. Following his exceptional run in UNC's win in game two, it was easy to see why.

Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) celebrates after hitting a double against the Georgia Bulldogs during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With their backs against the wall, North Carolina elected to try and have Glouber dig them out of a hole in the top of the fourth. WIth one out and bases loaded, Glouber showed some mortality when he walked Deiten Lachance to add a run to OU's at 4-1.

Then the Men's College World Series Most Valuable Player came to the plate.

Jaxon Willits took two pitches before he singled down the right side, earning a two-run-RBI. The lead ballooned to 6-1 and UNC pulled Glouber after only seven pitches.

Oklahoma had to overcome Glouber, who threw 65 pitches in North Carolina's game two win. Willits' quick work spelled doom for Glouber which seemed to be their only hope.