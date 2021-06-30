4-Star WR Talyn Shettron Flips Commitment from Oklahoma to Oklahoma State

The Edmond Santa Fe High School product cited the opportunity to play with his brother as the main reason for the change.

The positive recruiting momentum for Oklahoma has taken a hit on Wednesday as 4-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron has decommitted from the Sooners and flipped to in-state rival Oklahoma State.

As Shettron noted in his announcement on Twitter, the ability to play with his brother, Tabry, was a big reason for the flip. Tabry was just offered by the Cowboys earlier this week.

Talyn Shettron is rated the No. 6 wide receiver in the entire country and the No. 2 player in Oklahoma by 247Sports’ composite rankings. Needless to say, this is a significant loss for Lincoln Riley and company on its own without even including the fact he will now be playing at one of the Sooners’ biggest rivals.

Oklahoma still has a top-shelf wide receiver commit in their 2022 recruiting class in 5-star Luther Burden and finding receiver talent has not often been a problem for the Sooners. But, this is one that will understandably frustrate fans and coaches alike.

Shettron has been a staple of the 2022 recruiting class for quite some time now, having committed to Oklahoma all the way back in October of 2020. Now, he’ll be wearing the orange and black and playing against the Sooners at least once a season.