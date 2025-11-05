A Historical Glance at Some of Oklahoma vs. Alabama Football Showdowns
In previous decades, Oklahoma's clash with the Nebraska Cornhuskers was hailed as the "Battle of the Big Reds" by some.
The Sooners and 'Huskers have since moved on away from each other — now, perhaps there can be a not-so-witty nickname for their series against the fellow crimson-clad Alabama Crimson Tide.
OU's games against Alabama date back to the 1962 (season) Orange Bowl, a Crimson Tide 17-0 victory, the year before Bud Wilkinson retired. The schools would face off again in the 1970 Bluebonnet Bowl in a 24-24 tie.
Both legendary programs wouldn't trade hits until 2002. Since then, OU and Alabama have played five times — three regular season games and two bowls (2014 Sugar Bowl and 2019 Orange Bowl). Thanks to conference realignment, we will see more matchups between these big reds, but their few matchups made impressions in the historical fabric of the sport.
The 1963 Orange Bowl: Alabama 17-0
The opening years of the 1960's were not kind to Wilkinson's Sooners.
The 47-game win streak was becoming a distant memory by the 1962 season. Oklahoma went 10-1 in 1957, the year the streak was snapped, and followed with a similar record in 1958.
From 1959-1961, Wilkinson went 15-14-1. Oklahoma lost ground to Darrell Royal's Texas Longhorns, losing four straight heading into 1962 — it would become five straight, then six, then seven, then eight. 1962 was also the year that Nebraska hired Bob Devaney, who would leapfrog Oklahoma for Big 8 supremacy.
1962 was a sort of last hurrah for Wilkinson. Following two early season losses to Notre Dame and then-ranked No. 2 Texas by a combined nine points, OU ran through the Big 8 with ferocity. The Sooners pitched four consecutive shutouts — a feat achieved only twice since at OU — and held their other three opponents to scores of seven (Kansas), six (Nebraska) and six (Oklahoma State).
OU's strong finish in conference set up their first matchup with the No. 5 Bear Bryant-led Alabama Crimson Tide and their quarterback, Joe Namath.
The game was characterized by timely 'Bama plays when the Tide desperately needed them.
Wilkinson elected to open the game with an onside kick that Alabama recovered. The Tide got on the board first following a 25-yard touchdown run by back Richard Williamson.
Oklahoma fullback Jim Grisham fumbled twice inside the 10 in the first quarter with the Sooners down 7-0. OU was also stopped in the red zone late on the 20 and the 11-yard line down 17-0, which would be the final score.
Ultimately, the Sooners outpassed future NFL Hall of Famer Namath, but turnovers, mistakes and Alabama's timely play led to OU seeing their Orange Bowl streak snapped at five. From there, Bryant would go on to build Alabama into the program we are all familiar with while Wilkinson would walk away from coaching a year later.
The 1970 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl: 24-24
This game is now famous for being the inspiration for Bryant to adopt the wishbone, which Chuck Fairbanks and Barry Switzer borrowed from rival Texas earlier in the regular season.
The game was a story in itself.
Both teams combined for 843 yards, then a bowl record. The Sooners were led by Jack Mildren, Leon Crosswhite and Greg Pruitt, who combined for 281 yards rushing. Adding their total yardage outputs, the trio gashed the Tide for 418 yards.
OU did most of their damage in the first half, scoring three touchdowns and led 21-7 at the half.
The second half was all Bama. The Tide roared back to take a 24-21 lead in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Oklahoma kicker Bruce Derr booted a 42-yard field goal with 1:04 left to go to tie it.
Alabama had one last chance and marched down the field. Bryant admittedly said he "played it safe," and was "responsible for not winning the game" by playing it safe and going for a field goal late. The Tide's field goal attempt would miss as time expired.
There were 17 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl records broken in this game. The rushing fury by Oklahoma signaled things to come for the sport in the 1970's, while Bryant moved to the wishbone in 1971 to wide success.
The 2000's brought together a rejuvenated Oklahoma program under Bob Stoops and a struggling Alabama in the years prior to Nick Saban.
OU won the home-and-home series in 2002 and 2003 — each being the only time each school has played in either's stadium prior to 2024 and next Saturday's matchup in Tuscaloosa. The early 2000's matchups were not without their moments.
A late scoop-and-score by defensive back Eric Bassey put the Tide away in Norman for good following a second half comeback by Alabama. There was a fake punt and deep ball for a touchdown in Tuscaloosa that catapulted the Sooners for a win on the road.
The 2014 Sugar Bowl will always be remembered for Trevor Knight.
Lincoln Riley etched his name in the series' history with a defeat to Saban in the 2019 Orange Bowl, then a College Football Playoff matchup. Alabama led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, despite an OU comeback.
2024 saw a down in the dumps Sooner squad deny the Tide a playoff berth with an improbable 24-3 win and a storm-rush of Owen Field.