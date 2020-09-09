Adrian Peterson is back in the NFC North.

But this time, he's wearing Honolulu blue instead of purple.

The former Oklahoma great practiced for the first time with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, just over 48 hours after officially signing a one-year deal with the team.

Peterson, 35, inked with the Lions after being released by the Washington Football Team last week. Detroit is his fifth stop in the NFL, and his fourth in the last four seasons. He spent a decade (2007-16) with the Minnesota Vikings before brief stints with the New Orleans Saints (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2017), and the then-Washington Redskins (2018-19).

Peterson adds depth and experience to a backfield headlined by Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift. He's coming off a resurgent tenure in Washington, as he rushed for 1,042 yards in 2018 and 898 yards in 2019. He currently ranks fifth all-time in rushing with 14,216 career yards, despite the fact that he missed all but one game in 2014 due to suspension and all but three games in 2016 due to a torn meniscus.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and 2012 NFL MVP is just 1,054 yards away from surpassing Lions legend Barry Sanders for fourth in career rushing yardage. Despite his age, Peterson told SI Sooners this offseason that he doesn't believe he's reached the twilight of his career.

“My body has held up,” Peterson said. “I’ve been battered and broken up a little bit, but ultimately I’ve snapped back and still been able to perform at a high level."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.