NORMAN — With the NFL’s decision Friday to cease all outside draft evaluations — no more Pro Days, no more campus visits, no more fly-in visits — the timing of Oklahoma’s Pro Day on Wednesday couldn’t have been better.

Especially for Parnell Motley.

Motley wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February despite being one of college football’s most productive cornerbacks in 2019.

Playing in a Big 12 Conference replete with dynamic receivers, Motley performed at an elite level almost every week during his senior season, holding his man — usually the opponent’s top receiver — well below season averages.

Still, Motley didn’t get the invitation every prospect wants: a trip to Indianapolis.

And after his Pro Day performance on Wednesday, he seemed at peace with that.

“I want to play for the NFL, not the NFL Combine,” Motley said.

Motley was a starter at OU early in his career after arriving as a three-star prospect from Woodson High School in Washington, D.C. He played 11 games as a backup and special teamer as a true freshmen, then won a starting job as a sophomore. He hit some rough patches and struggled with confidence as a sophomore and was benched midway through the 2018 season.

But Motley reemerged in 2020 as the Sooners’ most reliable cover man. He was so good, quarterbacks generally stopped throwing in his direction.

Motley credits his own personal growth from the hard times, but he also credits new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and new cornerbacks coach Roy Manning with his evolution as a senior.

“The last coaches kind of like, they already knew me,” he said, “and these new coaches came in, kind of like a new life, new opportunity.

“It most certainly applies to the Grinch effect. It just shows what he can do in a year,” Motley added. “Shoutout to coach Grinch to getting us better and putting us in the best position possible.”

Pro Football Focus tracks players’ efficiency every week, and every week Motley was among PFF’s most efficient corners.

“The best player on the Sooners’ defense wasn’t their star linebacker (Kenneth Murray) nor even their stout defensive tackle (Neville Gallimore),” PFF’s Cam Mellor wrote. “Rather, it was their lockdown cornerback in Motley, who allowed just 43.4% of the passes thrown his way to be caught. He was heavily tested, seeing 53 targets come his way, and although he didn’t have the interception totals of other cornerbacks this year, he truly did limit big plays. In fact, the longest reception Motley allowed this year was a mere 37 yards, and he gave up only two other receptions longer than 20 yards. He was routinely tasked with following the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver, and he locked them down in the process.”

Motley “shined” at the East West Shrine Bowl, Mellor wrote, after finishing the year with 16 forced incompletions, which ranked ninth in the nation, per PFF data. Against the likes of Baylor’s Denzel Mims, Texas Tech’s T.J. Vasher, TCU’s Jalen Reagor and even LSU’s Biletnikoff Award-winning Ja’Marr Chase, Motley showed sticky coverage and elite reaction.

At his Pro Day last Wednesday, Motley ran the 40 in 4.5 seconds, and his shuttle time was 4.47. He also turned in a time of 7.20 seconds in the three-cone drill — all of which show good acceleration and change-of-direction abilities. Motley didn’t kill it on the bench press (12 reps) or the jumps (9 feet in the broad jump, 30 inches in the vertical), but overall he felt good about the performance he had to wait to put after the combine.

“I wanted to display the best version of myself, and I feel I did that,” Motley said.

Motley said he had personal visits with a handful of teams at Pro Day, including the Bengals, Cowboys, Rams and Raiders. The NFL needs 6-foot, 190-pound press corners — even if they don’t watch them at the scouting combine.

“That’s life,” Motley said. “At the end of the day things happen for a reason and I’m ready to move on. I”m ready for the NFL now.”