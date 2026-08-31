Against UTEP, John Mateer and Oklahoma Hope to Play 'Clean Football'

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense stumbled out of the gate against Illinois State last season. Its first three possessions were fraught with inconsistency, foreshadowing the offense's woes to come: punt, fumble, then touchdown.

The Sooners won easily, 35-3, after scoring five touchdowns in their final seven drives. But the rough start should have been avoided.

This season, OU wants to play efficiently and flex their muscle. Their first chance comes Friday night against visiting UTEP.

"Play clean football," John Mateer said on Sunday. "Play up to our standard. It's a nameless, faceless opponent when we play to the standard that we play at. We don't play dependent on who we're playing."

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer prepares to take a snap in practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

His new tight end, Hayden Hansen, echoed those sentiments when he talked about not "putting any weaknesses on film."

"It doesn't matter who our opponent is Week 1," Hansen said. "We have to go out there and show that we are the best of the best. Some people say that teams make their most improvement from week one to week two, but our philosophy is let's improve in the biggest stretch this week and not need that much after."

As silly as it may seem for a season opener against a team like UTEP, which finished last year 2-10 — losers of their final five games — it is important that this team put its best foot forward. Considering that road games against Michigan, Georgia and the annual battle against Texas in the Cotton Bowl loom over the next five weeks, a clean start could do wonders.

Since the departure of Brent Venables' first offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, his teams have struggled in their offensive debuts. The Sooners put up 51 points in a 51-3 thrashing of Temple in 2024, but six turnovers deep in OU territory masked an otherwise inefficient game for Jackson Arnold's offense.

Oklahoma Sooners Jackson Arnold | John E. Hoover / Sooners On SI

"That's been the message — play clean football," Mateer added. "The way that we know how."

That task should be made easier even when you disregard the opponent. Mateer has had to practice against what appears to be another elite Venables defense, whose sole mission this offseason has been to force more turnovers than a year ago.

"It's been a challenge," Mateer said. "It's been good for us, because they're going to go after it. I have to be meticulous with the ball, good with my timing. We appreciate them as an offense, I do as a quarterback."

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