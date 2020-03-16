Alex Grinch on Year 2: 'It's night and day'

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch went into this offseason with significantly clearer expectations than he did in Year One.

His knowledge base is infinitely more comprehensive. He knows his players.

And they know him.

“It’s night and day,” Grinch said.

The Sooners improved last year from 114th in the nation in total defense to 38th. Takeaways were problematic, and the season certainly didn’t end on a high note.

The Coronavirus pandemic halted OU’s 2020 spring practice just four days in. Players are on spring break now, the campus is shut down due to a positive test for COVID-19, and all athletic activities are on hold “until further notice,” according to a statement from the university.

But after just one day of spring drills, Grinch found himself coaching from a different perspective this year.

“Guys are running to the football,” he said. “You don’t have to give them constant reminders that way. … Guys understand how to get lined up.

“I don’t wish first years on anybody.”