It was a busy week for the Sooner coaching staff, to the tune of over a dozen offers to prep standouts from across the country. When all was said and done, Lincoln Riley and his assistants had extended scholarship offers to 14 players across three different recruiting classes.

SI Sooners gives you a look at all 14, one by one:

DB Alfonzo Allen (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) is one of the country's top 2022 safeties, and it's easy to see why when you glance at the tape. He plays with aggression and roves the field at any depth with aplomb. He's not necessarily the ideal size for Alex Grinch's vision, but his athleticism is abundantly evident. Allen's got no shortage of interest from college football's premier programs. Can the Sooner staff ward off the likes of Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron and James Franklin to land Allen?

LB Ian Jackson (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) is a physical hybrid player that could eventually take on a role similar to that of Robert Barnes'. He's not really a true linebacker but not really a defensive back as well, and the ability to play either position will only make Jackson more of an asset to a program like Oklahoma. The 2021 recruit from Prattville, AL is worth keeping an eye on.

DB Jaylin Marshall (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) is a natural cornerback. Yeah. At 6-foot-3. No wonder the Sooners' staff is raving over the Hallandale, FL prospect. Versatility? Check, as he can play safety with aptitude as well. All signs point toward eventual stardom for this high-upside 2022 recruit.

LB Jabril McNeill (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) is a rather lightly recruited 2021 prospect out of North Carolina. He hasn't seen top-flight programs express interest. However, Alex Grinch and Jamar Cain almost certainly perceive that stars can lie, but tape can't. A look at McNeill's tape reveals a hungry style of play that lends itself well to Grinch's Speed D mantra. The Sooners are by far the most prestigious program to offer McNeill, which bodes well for their chances of landing him.

OL Will Campbell (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) is one of Louisiana's finest prep linemen. The Monroe native has already seen programs like Alabama, Florida and Penn State come calling. Like most sophomore O-linemen, the biggest priority for Campbell in an immediate sense is filling out his frame. If and when he does so, he's got plenty of potential to be an enforcer at the tackle position.

DB Jordan Mukes (6-foot-4, 192 pounds) is a name that most Oklahomans should already be somewhat familiar with. The Choctaw standout is exactly the kind of defensive back that Alex Grinch has placed a priority on recruiting (see Bryson Washington and Justin Harrington). He'll definitely be making a productive dent at the college level before long, but obviously Sooner Nation hopes that he does so in the crimson and cream.

WR Jaden Greathouse (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) is only a high school freshman. That's right - this phenom will graduate with class of 2023. And as my colleague John Hoover wrote earlier in the weekend, Greathouse might already be the best pass-catching prospect in his class. An avalanche of high-end FBS offers is surely on the way for the stud from Austin Westlake.

DE R.J. Cooper (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) is an intriguing, sizable pass rush prospect from the class of 2022. He's got other offers from LSU, Alabama, and Notre Dame, just to pick a few. The Arlington, TX native has the size and athleticism to be a fearsome hybrid rusher at the next level, and he's only going to sharpen his skills.

WR Tychaun Chapman (5-foot-9, 165 pounds) is a burner with a motor that doesn't quit. The 2022 recruit has also spent time at running back in high school, and he's got potential as a do-it-all scatback that demands a defense's attention no matter where he's located on the field. Sooner fans will certainly want to keep up to date with Chapman's development.

WR Kaden Prather (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) is one of the country's top pass-catchers in the class of 2021. His combination of size and speed (4.6 40-yard dash) makes him capable of contributing at a high-end collegiate program right off the bat. He plays a physical style reminiscent of Ceedee Lamb, but he hasn't completely figured out how to use his length to his advantage and catch the ball away from his body. He's raw, but the ceiling is incredibly high for this Maryland native.

DB Chace Biddle (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) is the kind of athletic safety that can be an immediate fit in Alex Grinch's defense. He runs a 10.7 in the 100-meter dash, so he's got speed to burn. Tape reveals that he's got control of that speed as well, as he flows to the ball naturally and isn't shaken by misdirection. The 2022 prospect will almost certainly end up one of the top 100 recruits in the class.

OL Cameron Williams (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) is a beast, plain and simple. He's got elite size as a high school sophomore, and the three-star 2022 recruit had already picked up offers from blue-blood programs like LSU and Auburn when the Sooners came calling. The Duncanville, TX behemoth will be one to watch closely over the next two seasons.

OL Jaylen Early (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) is Williams' teammate at Duncanville and a 2019 all-district selection. As a sophomore, he certainly demonstrated sheer dominance at the position, and as long as he can bulk up north of 290 by the time his high school career comes to an end, he'll have a chance to be an immediate asset to a collegiate program. Oklahoma was the second FBS program to offer Early.

Finally, LB Cyrus Moss (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) is a pure terror. The 2022 recruit out of Las Vegas plays the entire field with aggressive and relentless spirit. To merely attain his level of physical development just two years into a prep career is nothing short of remarkable. He's already highly regarded, but he may be one of the best and most sought-after prospects in the entire nation by the time he's ready to graduate.

SI Sooners will continue to track every Oklahoma offer throughout the offseason, so stay up to date as Riley and his staff continue to build for the future.

