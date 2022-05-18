Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 124

On the latest with the Coaches Caravan circuit, the addition of JUCO quarterback General Booty, a preview of softball's opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament and a wrap-up of the latest action from baseball.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap the Coaches Caravan circuit latest, discuss the addition of JUCO QB General Booty, preview softball's opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, wrap up the latest with baseball and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Jocelyn Alo B12
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Named Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
SB - Grace Lyons
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Have Thrived as NCAA Tournament's Top Seed

By Ryan Chapman8 hours ago
5-17 Patty Gasso (Pre-Regionals)
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
5-17 Jocelyn Alo (Pre-Regionals)
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma DP Jocelyn Alo Press Conference

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
Donihoo throw v. FSU 2-1
Softball

Mackenzie Donihoo Announces She is 'No Longer Part' of Oklahoma Softball

By Josh CallawayMay 17, 2022
Ben Anderson
Football

Long Snapper Ben Anderson Commits to Oklahoma

By Ryan ChapmanMay 17, 2022
MBB - Porter Moser, 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Amidst a Changing Landscape, Oklahoma's Porter Moser is Adjusting on the Fly

By Ryan ChapmanMay 17, 2022
Braden Carmichael
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Fall 18-0 to Wichita State

By Josh CallawayMay 16, 2022