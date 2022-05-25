Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 125

On the latest with the Coaches Caravan circuit, the impact of Arizona State transfer LV Bunkley-Shelton, the addition of Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield, the week ahead for the diamond sports and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap the latest from the OU Coaches Caravan stops in Dallas and Wichita, the impact of Arizona State transfer LV Bunkley-Shelton, give a recruiting update, discuss Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield, preview the week ahead for the diamond sports and much more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

BB - Blake Robertson, Jaret Godman
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Gearing Up For Big 12 Tournament Run

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
Venables - Wichita 1
Football

Sooner Caravan: Joe Castiglione, Brent Venables Say NIL is 'Not Gonna Be Pretty for a While'

By John E. Hoover16 hours ago
FB - Brent Venables, 2022 Spring Game
Football

Oklahoma Listed as the Betting Favorite in Big 12; Win Total for 2022 is Set

By Ross Lovelace19 hours ago
BB - Grant Sherfield
Men's Basketball

Report: Oklahoma Adds Nevada Transfer Guard Grant Sherfield

By Josh Callaway19 hours ago
FB - Bill Bedenbaugh, Anton Harrison, Offensive Line Generic, O-Line, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Report: Oklahoma OL Darrell Simpson Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
SB - WCWS Generic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Meet OU's Super Regional Opponents, the 16-seeded UCF Knights

By Ryan Chapman21 hours ago
BB- Blake Robertson
Baseball

Oklahoma 1B Blake Robertson Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

By Josh CallawayMay 24, 2022
FB - Red River Showdown, Cotton Bowl
Football

Brent Venables Says 'Nothing' is Like the Oklahoma-Texas Rivalry; 'The Hate is Real'

By Josh CallawayMay 24, 2022