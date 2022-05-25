AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 125

On the latest with the Coaches Caravan circuit, the impact of Arizona State transfer LV Bunkley-Shelton, the addition of Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield, the week ahead for the diamond sports and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap the latest from the OU Coaches Caravan stops in Dallas and Wichita, the impact of Arizona State transfer LV Bunkley-Shelton, give a recruiting update, discuss Nevada transfer guard Grant Sherfield, preview the week ahead for the diamond sports and much more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...