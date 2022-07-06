AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 131

On the newest OU football commits, Baker Mayfield getting traded to Carolina, Porter Moser's newest staff addition, the latest with the OU diamond sports and much more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway preview next week's Big 12 Media Days, discuss the latest OU football commits, react to Baker Mayfield getting traded to the Panthers, break down the newest addition to Porter Moser's coaching staff, give an update on the latest with the diamond sports and more.

