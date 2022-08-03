AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 134

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap OU Media Day, preview the start of Oklahoma Football fall camp, touch on the latest in Sooners' recruiting, look ahead to OU Basketball's Europe trip and much more.

