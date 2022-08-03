Skip to main content

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 134

On OU Media Day, OU Football's start of fall camp, the latest in Sooners recruiting, OU Basketball's trip to Europe and much more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap OU Media Day, preview the start of Oklahoma Football fall camp, touch on the latest in Sooners' recruiting, look ahead to OU Basketball's Europe trip and much more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Eric Gray - WCU
Football

DeMarco Murray Rebuilt Oklahoma's Running Back Depth After 'Nervous' 2021

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Generic - OU flag
Football

Oklahoma Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
Reggie Grimes
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Reggie Grimes Media Day Press Conference

By John E. Hoover7 hours ago
General Booty
Football

Oklahoma Position Battles: Backup Quarterback

By Ryan Chapman8 hours ago
Jalen Redmond
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Media Day Press Conference

By John E. Hoover13 hours ago
Danny Stutsman
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Media Day Press Conference

By John E. Hoover14 hours ago
Justin Broiles
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Justin Broiles Media Day Press Conference

By John E. Hoover15 hours ago
8-2-22 David Ugwoegbu (OU Media Day)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Media Day Press Conference

By Josh Callaway17 hours ago