AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 163

On OU's 51-48 loss to Texas Tech, Oklahoma's potential bowl destination, the latest transfer portal and recruiting news, championship weekend, latest Sooners basketball action and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway wrap up Oklahoma's 51-48 loss to Texas Tech, project where the Sooners may land in the bowl season, recap the latest transfer portal and recruiting news, preview championship weekend, talk some OU hoops and more.  

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

