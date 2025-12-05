An Oklahoma Fan's Viewing Guide for Conference Championship Weekend

Oklahoma would rather be playing for an SEC Championship this weekend, but taking an extra week to rest up for the College Football Playoff is a nice consolation.

Running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock will be closer to 100 percent for the CFP, while the Sooners hope they can get defensive pieces like pass rusher R Mason Thomas and cornerback Gentry Williams back into the fold.

After a successful start to the Early Signing Period on Wednesday that saw OU sign 24 new faces in the 2026 recruiting class, everyone in the program will be able to turn their attention to this weekend’s title games before preparing for the CFP selection show on Sunday.

Here is this weekend’s viewing guide with Oklahoma waiting to learn its CFP fate on Sunday.

No Need to Sweat, the Sooners are in

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates after making a play against LSU. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuesday night’s rankings were crucial for OU.

Oklahoma checked in at No. 8, meaning it would be truly stunning for the Sooners to be left out of the CFP field regardless of what happens this weekend.

Chaos on Friday and Saturday could see the Sooners have to hit the first round, but at least Brent Venables’ team would still be in.

The winner of No. 20 Tulane and No. 24 North Texas in the American Championship Game will get one bid to the playoff, which will knock out one of the teams that finishes at No. 11 or No. 12 in Sunday’s final rankings.

If No. 17 Virginia defeats Duke in the ACC Championship on Saturday night, the Cavaliers will likely get the other auto-bid.

If Duke wins instead, then a victory by No. 25 James Madison on Friday night will likely see the Sun Belt winner earn a CFP bid for the first time.

Even a scenario that sees No. 11 BYU beat No. 4 Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship wouldn’t knock OU out, but it could have other implications.

Oklahoma Needs Chalk to Host

Isaiah Sategna's go-ahead touchdown against LSU sent Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 8 in the rankings, OU is currently in the final hosting spot for the first round.

Oklahoma needs the Red Raiders to replicate their dominant regular season showing against BYU on Saturday in Arlington.

If Texas Tech wins the Big 12 Championship Game, then the Red Raiders will likely secure a first round bye, and BYU will likely see its playoff spot go to the ACC winner or the winner out of the American.

A victory for the Cougars could see BYU vault over Oklahoma and send the Sooners on a road trip on either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20.

The stakes are similar in the SEC Championship Game.

If No. 3 Georgia wins, No. 9 Alabama will likely stay behind OU in Sunday’s final rankings.

A Crimson Tide victory could see Alabama leap back over Oklahoma, even though the Sooners won the matchup between the two teams in Tuscaloosa, because the Crimson Tide will have an “extra data point” compared to OU’s résumé as a result of playing on conference championship weekend.

Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship likely has no bearing on Oklahoma’s chances to host a CFP contest.

Barring a blowout, both No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana are likely to receive a bye.

And even if Saturday night’s contest is lopsided, it’s incredibly unlikely the committee will drop either team below two-loss Oklahoma.