How to Watch the College Football Playoff Rankings Show on Selection Sunday
The Oklahoma Sooners finished the 2025 regular season at 10-2, sweeping their final month stretch that's being talked about as Red November.
OU's season-win total was set anywhere at 6.5-7.5 wins according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas. Brent Venables, having taking back full control of his defense, hiring a now-30-year old offensive coordinator in Ben Arbuckle, who brought along his quarterback in John Mateer, beat the odds emphatically.
Now Oklahoma awaits its destination. Ranked last week at No. 8 ahead, of potential opponents Notre Dame and Alabama, the question now is, will the Sooners play host or embrace their "Road Dog" mantra?
Here are more details on the College Football Playoff Rankings reveal and Selection Sunday show:
How to Watch the CFP Rankings Show
- Channel: ESPN
- Date: Dec. 2
- Time: 6 p.m.
- TV Broadcast Crew: Rece Davis, Booger McFarland, Joey Galloway, Dusty Dvoracek
How to Watch the College Football Playoff Selection Sunday
- Channel: ESPN
- Date: Dec. 7
- Time: 11 a.m.
- TV Broadcast Crew: Rece Davis, Booger McFarland, Joey Galloway, Dusty Dvoracek
Playoff Ranking Status
Following Oklahoma's win over Missouri, the Sooners maintained their No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. OU's 17-13 victory over LSU the following week may do very little but keep the status quo.
The Sooners made up as much ground as they possibly could within their own control. At two losses, it would have taken the Sooners to not only sweep November, but for chaos and upsets to happen in front of them.
During Thanksgiving week, Texas upset Texas A&M and Lane Kiffin left his 11-1 Ole Miss Rebels to go build another program at LSU. Will the College Football Playoff Committee punish the Aggies? And will Ole Miss be rated differently in the wake of the coaching departure?
Potential Playoff Opponents
As of now, Notre Dame appears to be a likely foe for Oklahoma should both the Sooners and Irish maintain their standings.
Notre Dame shares an identical record with OU at 10-2, having lost to No. 12-ranked Miami and No. 3 Texas A&M in September. The Irish then rattled off 10 straight wins — five from the ACC, two from the Big Ten and one from the SEC — to climb out of their early season hole.
Should Oklahoma and Notre Dame clash, it would be the 11th meeting all-time between the two programs. The Irish hold an 8-2 edge.
Other potential scenarios have the Sooners facing Alabama in a rematch of their game on Nov. 15 in Tuscaloosa, won 23-21 by Oklahoma.
If BYU upsets Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship, Oklahoma could face off against the Cougars.