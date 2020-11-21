SI.com
AllSooners
Austin Stogner will not play Saturday vs. Oklahoma State

Parker Thune

As reported by multiple outlets Friday and Saturday morning, Oklahoma H-back Austin Stogner will miss Saturday's Bedlam tilt with Oklahoma State.

The sophomore left the Sooners' Nov. 7 game against Kansas early in the second half with an apparent knee injury. There was optimism throughout the bye week and early this week that Stogner would play, but it appears Lincoln Riley won't take any risks with his prized H-back.

Stogner's 25 receptions are tied for the team lead, and his 410 receiving yards are second only to Marvin Mims (418). In his absence, Jeremiah Hall figures to draw most of the snaps at H, and Mikey Henderson is first in line to spell him. The wild card is Brayden Willis, who could return to the field for the first time since Sept. 26. He's missed five games due to an undisclosed injury.

Riley did confirm Tuesday that quarterback Spencer Rattler is 100 percent heading into the Sooners' showdown with their in-state rivals. Rattler had been hobbled by a hip injury, which he sustained against Kansas on a second-quarter touchdown run. However, the redshirt freshman said after the game that the ailment was nothing more than a bruise, and he'd be ready for Bedlam.

Comments
No. 1-1
Stacy9
Stacy9

Well that's great, kind of hard to replace a future NFL player!

