A Balanced Passing Attack Put Oklahoma's Wide Receiver Depth on Full Display Against Kansas

NORMAN — The Oklahoma offense got virtually anything it wanted on Saturday.

Led by returning starter Dillon Gabriel, the Sooner offense ran 100 plays against Kansas (5-2), putting 52 points on the board and exploding for 701 total yards.

OU dominated on the ground, but a majority of the explosive plays came through the air against the Jayhawks.

Gabriel completed 29 passes for 403 yards, and seven different Sooners caught multiple passes.

Six of those seven caught balls for 15 yards or more, with running back Eric Gray hauling in a 13-yard pass as well.

The Sooners (4-3) wasted no time taking to the skies either, as six of the nine plays on OU’s opening drive were called passes.

“The biggest thing is we wanted to take what they gave us,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of the pass-happy start. “Talked all week about Kansas being great against the run. They play with great energy and toughness, and that’s what you saw from them. Statistically, they’d been really good against the run. We liked our matchups, guys made plays. It was good to get it going that way.”

Marvin Mims was the greatest beneficiary of the aerial assault, as the talented wide receiver was targeted 15 times on Saturday.

Gabriel connected with Mims on nine of those targets, and Mims ended the contest with 106 receiving yards.

Saturday was the most involved Mims had ever been involved at Oklahoma, as he’s never seen that many targets throughout his stay in Norman.

“Definitely not in college, maybe in high school my senior year,” Mims said. “It’s been a while.

“It was great, being home was great too. Just from everybody, throwing the ball, everybody was making plays. … It was a great atmosphere. Just fun to go out there and make plays with my brothers.”

Tight end Brayden Willis finished the game with five catches, and wide receivers Theo Wease, Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq all hauled in four balls as Gabriel spread the wealth.

Wease finished with 46 yards and a score, and Willis was the other Sooner to cross the century mark in receiving yards against Kansas.

The veteran tight end posted 102 yards and a touchdown, continuing what has been a career year so far.

Willis has thrived in Lebby’s offense, as the Sooner play caller has enjoyed utilizing his special skillset in the passing game.

“I don’t know if I knew (Willis’ abilities) Day 1, but after about 10 days of being here, I did,” Lebby said. “Watching his tape and again, every time I’ve had an opportunity to brag on him, sing his praises, I have.

“You’re just seeing a guy that’s been incredibly unselfish, has worked incredibly hard and is now creating a ton of production for himself, which to me is really fun to see.”

The production in OU’s passing game filtered down beyond the usual suspects against Kansas.

Stoops’ four catches constituted a career-high. Lebby even called on him for a pair of rushes.

True freshman Gavin Freeman once again added a play to his highlight reel as well.

Against UTEP, Freeman scored on his first-ever career touch, taking a reverse 44 yards to the house.

He didn’t score Saturday, but Freeman’s lone catch against Kansas was perhaps more impressive than his rushing touchdown.

Streaking down the sideline, Gabriel looked as if he might have overthrown Freeman. The Heritage Hall product was not to be denied, however, as Freeman dove forward and hauled in a 41-yard catch at full extension, landing with the ball just shy of the goal line.

“He’s electric,” Mims said. “Gavin, I love his personality. I’m sitting there right next to him in the receiver room every day.

“Just the guy he is, I can’t tell you what we talk about but he’s just a funny dude. He’s just a kid and it’s nice to be around him. I see him going out there and having fun, he always has a great attitude.”

Headed into the bye week, the confidence will be flowing out of the wide receiver room.

The unit entered the year as a bit of a question mark after losing Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams to the transfer portal, while Wease battled back from an injury that kept him out of the 2021 season and Farooq tried to spin his momentum from the Alamo Bowl forward into 2022.

With Gabriel back in the fold, OU’s wide receivers look like difference makers across the field, something Lebby hopes will carry into the back half of the season.

“I think the biggest thing is our guys made plays,” Lebby said. “We talked a ton about it. We’re going to pitch and catch, but you’ve got to make plays and make competitive plays in certain situations. That showed up today situationally, which was great to see.

“Again, plenty to clean up. But proud of our guys, the way they came back, fought, been inside-out the entire time. Just proud of them for it.”

