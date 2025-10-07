Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Outlines Areas of Improvement for QB Michael Hawkins Jr.
Michael Hawkins Jr.'s first start of the 2025 season had some ups and a few more downs than he or his offensive coordinator, Ben Arbuckle, wanted.
The sophomore quarterback went 14-for-24 for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Hawkins added a rushing touchdown in the second half. No turnovers, but there was sloppy play throughout, especially in the second half.
Arbuckle has been quick to defend Hawkins over the last few weeks, praising his process in practice and mentality.
"I think Mike played really confident," Arbuckle said during his Tuesday press conference. "I thought he had great eyes. He knew where to go with the ball. Really on point at times."
There were times where Hawkins embodied those words during last Saturday's game. He was 10-of-14 in the first half with two passing touchdowns. At one point, he completed nine straight passes in the first half.
While the offense didn't explode against one of the worst defenses in FBS, it's important to remember that Oklahoma's offense has not put together four quarters of great play in any game this season. There's been inconsistency during stretches in all five of OU's wins.
Read More Oklahoma vs. Texas
- Press Conference Takeaways: Brent Venables Addresses John Mateer's Status, Indoor Practice, Ahead of Texas
- Ben Arbuckle Says QB John Mateer is Doing a 'Good Job' but Also 'Knows His Body'
- The Sooners’ Texas Game Plan: Don’t Let ‘Oklahoma Beat Oklahoma’
- Oklahoma WR Javonnie Gibson Bounced Back From 'Heartbreaking' Injury to Battle Texas
Hawkins merely played into that consistency. But his problems are different than John Mateer's. If Oklahoma is going to head to Dallas with Hawkins as their starter, then he must make those necessary improvements. Arbuckle agrees.
"There's some things maybe we can clean up with his footwork," Arbuckle said. "That will allow him to make him throw it a little bit easier. One of the things we can always get better at is our footwork and our timing with certain things, which will make things easier for him."
Hawkins' numbers were not bad. They simply weren't amazing. His performance wasn't a disaster, it was ho-hum —; which can be said about the offense as a whole against Kent State. But, when Hawkins missed on throws, he missed bad. Even his early first quarter completion to Javonnie Gibson put him in harms way.
That's what Arbuckle wants to help Hawkins fix. Arbuckle's confidence that Hawkins can make those adjustments is apparent in how the first-year offensive coordinator praises his quarterback's mentality.
"Mike had really good command and awareness of what was going on," Arbuckle said. "That's something you can build on. Mike prepared great and he's taking that same process this week."