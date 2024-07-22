Bartlesville Family Makes Historic Donation to Oklahoma Athletics
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — Brian and Kim Kimrey of Bartlesville, OK, have pledged an historic $20 million gift to the University of Oklahoma baseball and football programs, OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione announced Monday. The $20 million Kimrey pledge marks the largest single commitment in OU Athletics history and brings their total support to $25.1 million.
The latest donation, $10 million each to baseball and football, marks the third gift pledged to OU’s baseball program by the Kimrey family, pushing their support for baseball stadium upgrades to over $15 million. Their major gift to the football program will support future Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium enhancements.
The Kimreys' most recent gift introduces a new "Road to Omaha" campaign for OU Baseball supporters — a $10 million gift challenge to all fans that, if met, will help ensure the program continues to recruit the nation's best and to fuel OU's road back to the Men's College World Series in Omaha. Each supporter's contribution is crucial to successfully reaching this challenge goal. Overall, to date, $25 million has been raised for the baseball stadium project.
In February 2020, the Kimreys contributed their first major gift of $1.1 million toward OU's planned baseball stadium upgrades before upping their support to $5.1 million with a $4 million gift in 2022 that included a gift challenge for others: to participate. The historic run to the 2022 World Series and the support of other Sooner Club members successfully unlocked the $4 million gift.
“We cannot exhaust our gratitude to Brian and Kim for their consistent faith in and support of OU Athletics,” said Castiglione. “This gift demonstrates their selflessness, yes, but it also illustrates the importance of investing in people and programs, a foundational tenant of how we’ve been able to sustain success across our department. The size of this gift is undoubtedly significant, and we’re thrilled for what it means for the future of OU Baseball and the possibilities it presents for potential future football facility projects.
“The Kimrey’s generosity isn’t limited to what they’ve given monetarily to OU; they have a deep generosity of spirit which has resonated immensely with our student-athletes and staff. We’re ever so grateful for their belief in what we are building for OU Baseball and their trust that we will steward their resources well.”
The eight-figure gift is the fifth in OU Athletics history and the fourth since the start of the university’s “Lead On” campaign. Since the campaign began in 2019, Sooner Club members have generously committed 39 donations of $1 million or more each (out of 76 such gifts in OU Athletics history).
“Our family has a profound belief in the action Oklahoma Athletics is taking to develop these young men on and off the field,” said Brian Kimrey. “We have great admiration for the values, hard work and commitment both Skip Johnson and Brent Venables are instilling in their programs. As the SEC embodies an elite level of competition, we are devoted to the success of our student-athletes and know the future is bright. Our passion for OU is deeply felt throughout our family, and we are honored to be able to provide these vital and necessary resources.”
The significant gift toward the Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project comes at a critical moment for the program as it transitions into the nation’s premier league for college baseball, the Southeastern Conference.
“The Kimreys have been pivotal to the success of OU Athletics for many years, and this unprecedented contribution toward state-of-the-art facilities is a game-changer for our baseball and football programs,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Generations of student-athletes and Sooner fans will be able to experience the transformative impact of their gift, inspiring greatness as OU Baseball sets its sights on Omaha and our football program continually excels among the nation’s elite. Brian and Kim’s dedication embodies the true spirit of the OU Family, and our gratitude is endless for their trust and support.”
Enhancements to OU’s baseball facility will dramatically impact the student-athlete team spaces and the overall fan experience. This project aims to transform the ballpark's look from the stadium's interior bowl and exterior. New locker rooms, training areas, coaches' offices and team meeting areas combined with multiple seating concepts, terraced berms and additional awnings and concourses would create a first-class facility for fans and student-athletes.
A new state-of-the-art performance and player development center and a new entry to the team facility, including a Champions Lobby to display the program’s success and tradition, are planned.
Johnson, whose recent contract extension keeps the OU head baseball coach in Norman through 2029, expressed his gratitude and excitement for what this gift means to the future of his program.
“We are immensely grateful to Brian and Kim for their powerful commitment to our baseball program,” he said. “The Kimreys have been outstanding, consistent supporters of our program for several years and we are appreciative of their continued investment in our student-athletes. This gift continues to boost the momentum around our program as we head into the best conference in college baseball and encourages others to invest in these young men and the University of Oklahoma.”
Said Venables, OU’s head football coach, "Our program is beyond thankful for this amazing gift from the Kimrey family. There's no doubt about it — Brian and Kim are 'all in.' This donation exemplifies their gracious support and genuine love of OU Athletics, and comes at an important time as we embark on our exciting new journey as a member of the SEC. Their astounding generosity will help us continue to compete at the highest level."
OU Baseball is experiencing significant momentum, with two conference titles, a trip to the Men’s College World Series and pair of 40-win seasons all since 2022. Fans in Norman have taken notice of the program’s rise with numerous attendance records set in 2024. To continue to compete at this elite level in college baseball, improvements to student-athlete training and development areas are necessary. Investment in the Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project through private gifts of all sizes is pivotal to the program’s pursuit of championships and continued success.
Individuals interested in giving to the project and participating in the Road to Omaha gift challenge should contact the Sooner Club at 405-325-8000 or visit TheSoonerClub.com/baseball. .