Bedlam QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said

NORMAN — Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) walked away from Bedlam victorious, toppling the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) 28-13 and securing bowl eligibility in the process.

It was one of the strangest games in recent memory, as Oklahoma raced out to a 28-0 first quarter lead. The Sooners didn’t score a point after the opening frame and the defense played hero-ball in the second half.

OU forced four Spencer Sanders interceptions, and the turnovers proved to be costly for the Cowboys. The first quarter full of fireworks was enough to power the Sooners to a two-touchdown victory over its in-state rival

Here are the best quotes following Oklahoma's biggest win of the season.

"I think converting and executing and high level and then we put ourselves in bad positions toward the end and put our defense in bad spots. Defense played really good. Shoot, we can’t thank them enough."

— Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel

"Well it started fast. Obviously we did the things that we wanted to do. We were able to get in a rhythm and roll. Then it was something different every single series after that. We didn’t make some plays. Obviously we had some drops." I have to do a better job of putting us in better position to be able to go create some first downs and some momentum and really some tempo and some feel. I’m proud of the way we started but after that we really struggled."

— Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby

"Defensively it was unbelievable. It was awesome. The one thing I do want to say is when our guys come out the tunnel and to be able to see that crowd, Sooner Nation, it was pretty special. Just means a lot. Dang proud to be a part of it. We just have to be a heckuva lot better."

— Lebby

"To get this win, this was one of our goals at the beginning of the season, to win a state championship. Coach told us a trophy is going to be given out after this game, and we wanted to be the ones to win it."

— Oklahoma RB Eric Gray

"If you look at today's game, on offense and defense, it shows how good we can be. That first quarter, anybody who's an offensive recruit can see how they want to play in that offense. Any defensive recruit, the defense played lights out today. I think this game is good for both sides."

— Gray

"It’s frustrating. We come in every single day and work our asses off to find a way to win. When you’re not executing or third down or not moving the chains, you’re not giving yourself a chance." I think the most frustrating part is that it is self inflicted. We just have to focus on those certain situations and execute. I takeout upon myself to be better for our guys. I touch the ball every single play."

— Gabriel

"I’m not gonna lie, I was tired. I caught the ball and turned because, you know, I’ve never dropped before. I’ve always been a three-down defensive end. I had to learn all that stuff." Coming here was good for my versatility with our defense and how we drop. I was dropping back, and he threw the ball. I turned and sprinted to get the ball. I just saw the ball in my hands, and I was like, ‘no way.’ I tried to turn and run. I was trying to move, but my legs weren’t cooperating. I tried to get what I could for the offense, but we still scored. It was just crazy. It didn’t feel real at all."

— DE Jonah Laulu

“It felt good. It felt great. That's the best crowd I've seen all year. Coming out, guys were rocking back and forth. I feel like we brought the energy, and the crowd matched it. It was just an outstanding atmosphere tonight. It was great.”

— DL Jordan Kelley

"That was the gift of all gifts, to be honest with you. I was just in post. He overthrew the guy and it was pretty easy to catch that one. It was a special moment, to be honest. I did want to make a big sort of play in this game. It felt good."

— LB DaShaun White

"It just kind of felt...I appreciate this fanbase so much. I've always felt like this has been my home and I felt the love quite a bit. Just kind of felt good to have that moment with the fans right there."

— White

"Just to be able to contribute whichever way I can. Some plays, I have to have a key block. Other plays, the ball’s coming to me and I’ve gotta make a play with the ball in my hands. The biggest thing is probably our guys kind of taking short routes and getting some YAC after the catch and just getting yards after that, breaking tackles. That was probably the biggest thing, just the physicality of us.”

— WR Marvin Mims

"It’s big, especially just to get that sixth win We’ve been struggling quite a bit, but to get that sixth win, it was huge for us and our confidence. Just everybody, the whole morale of the team. Bowl will be great, be able to go out there and enjoy that time with the team. Just more football, another game, another opportunity."

— Mims

"I’ve been planning that for a few weeks now. Had to ask the dad first. Thankfully I got to ask him a couple weeks ago after the Baylor game, and I’ve just been praying about it. And obviously, I'm so thankful to know Grace and have met her at OU and she's awesome. So I got to marry the woman of my dreams and that's by the grace of God, for sure, so I'm happy."

— Punter Michael Turk