Bedlam set for prime time start

John. E. Hoover

Bedlam could get crazy. What else would we expect in 2020?

The annual showdown between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has been slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff this year, and will be televised nationally by ABC.

OU comes into the game 5-2 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 Conference play, while OSU is 5-1 and 4-1. The Cowboys are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 at No. 14, while the Sooners come in at No. 18.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has never lost to Oklahoma State as either an offensive coordinator (2-0) or as head coach (3-0), while OSU coach Mike Gundy is now 2-13 all-time in the Bedlam series as a head coach after going 0-4 as a Cowboy quarterback and 3-6-1 as an aide at his alma mater.

Both teams go into the game off an open date this week.

The Sooners are 89-18-7 all-time in the Bedlam rivalry and haven’t lost to the Cowboys since 2014.

