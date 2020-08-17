Bengals Waive Rodney Anderson After Failed Physical

A tough day for former Sooners in the NFL continued Monday when running back Rodney Anderson was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Just an hour after Gerald McCoy announced he suffered a season-ending injury with the Dallas Cowboys, the Bengals reported that Anderson failed his physical.

He was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He only played in the preseason last year but was injured in the preseason finale and did not play in any regular season games.

Anderson’s career has been marred by injury since he arrived in Norman.

Two games into his freshman season in 2015, Anderson sustained a broken leg in a game against Tennessee. The following year, he went down with a fractured bone in his neck and missed the whole season.

Anderson broke out as a third-year sophomore in 2017, when he stayed healthy all season and amassed 205 touches for 1,442 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns, including 188 carries for 1,161 yards and 13 TDs rushing.

The following year, however, Anderson again was injured in the second game of the year. He carried five times for 100 yards and scored two TDs against Florida Atlantic, then suffered a torn ACL after scoring a touchdown against UCLA.

