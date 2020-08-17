SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Bengals Waive Rodney Anderson After Failed Physical

John. E. Hoover

A tough day for former Sooners in the NFL continued Monday when running back Rodney Anderson was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Just an hour after Gerald McCoy announced he suffered a season-ending injury with the Dallas Cowboys, the Bengals reported that Anderson failed his physical.

He was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in 2019. He only played in the preseason last year but was injured in the preseason finale and did not play in any regular season games.

Anderson’s career has been marred by injury since he arrived in Norman.

Two games into his freshman season in 2015, Anderson sustained a broken leg in a game against Tennessee. The following year, he went down with a fractured bone in his neck and missed the whole season.

Anderson broke out as a third-year sophomore in 2017, when he stayed healthy all season and amassed 205 touches for 1,442 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns, including 188 carries for 1,161 yards and 13 TDs rushing.

The following year, however, Anderson again was injured in the second game of the year. He carried five times for 100 yards and scored two TDs against Florida Atlantic, then suffered a torn ACL after scoring a touchdown against UCLA.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gerald McCoy's 'Dream Come True...to Play For the Star' Crashes With Season-Ending Injury

Former Oklahoma Sooner Gerald McCoy suffers injury with Dallas Cowboys

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams talks Sooner Summit, says his family is moving to Oklahoma

Five-star Oklahoma Sooner QB commit to visit Norman with several other top recruits, including Tristan Leigh

Parker Thune

Five-star 2021 OL Tristan Leigh to visit Sooners

Fairfax (Va.) native will spend 'several days' in Oklahoma visiting Sooners this weekend, per report

Parker Thune

With Kennedy Brooks reportedly opting out, OU's backfield looks muddied — and unproven

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Sooners seek answers at RB after Kennedy Brooks' reportedly decides to opt out

John. E. Hoover

by

TMTaylor

Report: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks to opt out of 2020 season

OU coach Lincoln Riley said Saturday no players had talked about opting out yet

Parker Thune

Grant Calcaterra returns to football, enters transfer portal

Oklahoma Sooners TE Grant Calcaterra returns to football, enters transfer portal

John. E. Hoover

by

John. E. Hoover

Thune's Tidbits from the Trail: Notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

SI Sooners recruiting analyst Parker Thune offers a new prediction on the landing spot for one of Oklahoma's four-star 2021 targets

Parker Thune

OU target Scooby Williams makes SIAA Top 10

Top recruit Scooby Williams is also considering Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on Regret: 'We Have to Do a Better Job'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley on players' mental health during Coronavirus

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley on his QBs' Leadership Qualities

OU coach Lincoln Riley likes what he's seen from Spencer Rattler, Tanner Mordecai

John. E. Hoover