Best of the Portal: Oklahoma DB C.J. Coldon Adds Experience to Secondary

Oklahoma received much needed secondary depth with the addition of Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon this offseason.

The Belleville, IL, product was a key contributor for three seasons at Wyoming, starting every game over the past two seasons. Out of high school he was a 3-star recruit according to Rivals and 247.

At 6-foot-1, Coldon adds more length and versatility to the secondary. This seems to be a common trend with the new coaching staff, adding 6-foot-2 Louisville transfer Kani Walker as well.

Coldon was a leader for the Cowboy defense last season, leading the team with 902 snaps played and 10 pass breakups. He totaled 67 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He was named to the All-Mountain West Conference Second-Team in 2021.

After the losses of Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell at safety and the transfer of Latrell McCutchin, the Sooners seem to have a lot of veteran experience in the defensive backfield.

With so much experience under his belt already, he has plenty of solid games to look back at from his time at Wyoming.

Read More Best of the Portal:

In 2020-21, the Cowboys played just six games. In the game before their season finale, Wyoming took on New Mexico at home, losing a close 17-16 contest. Coldon recorded four tackles and an interception to lead the defense.

The very next game, he continued his hot streak. While Wyoming lost another one-score game, this time to Boise State, the corner one-upped his own performance. He recorded five tackles, three solo, and snagged another interception.

After building momentum heading into the 2021-22 season, it didn’t take long for Coldon to settle in. In Wyoming’s second game last year, a road battle against Northern Illinois, Coldon recorded six solo tackles to add to his nine total. He also came away with two pass deflections.

Coldon will have one season of eligibility remaining in Norman. He redshirted in 2017 and played just three games in 2018 before becoming a starter in 2019.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.