Best of the Portal: Oklahoma Secured Three Year Starter in OL McKade Mettauer

The Oklahoma Sooners made a number of additions in the transfer portal this offseason. And while a few of those new players were on full display in last month’s spring game, AllSooners is taking a look back at each transfer’s top moments with their former team.

One of the first bright spots during the new era of Oklahoma football was getting an unexpected commitment from Cal transfer and three year starter McKade Mettauer.

Mettauer was a staple on California’s offensive line over the past three seasons.

He found immediate playing time for the Golden Bears, starting 12 games during freshman campaign. From there, Mettauer started 16 straight games manning the right side of the line.

Last season, Mettauer earned All-Pac-12 Second Team from PFF and honorable mention from the Pac-12 coaches.

Three of his best games came during his senior season, as he helped lead the Cal offense to over 500 yards on three separate occasions. The Golden Bears were sixth in the conference in rushing yards at 164.2 per game.

Against Sacramento State, the Golden Bears racked up 534 yards. Cal also tied a season-high 42 points in the win behind 246 rushing yards.

In an October win over Oregon State, Cal notched 517 yards of total offense paving the way to a 39-25 win over the Beavers.

Mettauer and the Golden Bears offensive line had their best showing of the season in a late November matchup against Stanford. Cal recorded video game numbers with a school record of 636 yards and an impressive 352 on the ground. Cal won 41-11, the team’s biggest margin of victory on the season.

The addition of Mettauer comes at the right time, as the Sooners lost two starters on the offensive line to the NFL last week. Marquis Hayes was drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals and Tyrese Robinson was signed by the Washington Commanders.

In last month's spring game, Mettauer was deployed at left guard, where he could presumably start opposite of Chris Murray, who was last year's starting right guard.

Digesting the new playbook was of no worry to Mettauer this spring, as he's learned over the years how to quickly acclimate to a new set of plays.

"It’s been a little bit of an adjustment," Mettauer said during the spring. "... Since I’m an older guy, I’ve learned offenses like this before so I’ve been able to teach some of the younger guys.

"Even when I wasn’t out on the field, I’ve been able to prove myself and climb the ladder a little bit."

Whether he's an instant starter or not, Mettauer should provide immediate help for the Sooners up front. He has a massive frame at 6-foot-4 and can be a nice plug-and-play for Bill Bedenbaugh.

