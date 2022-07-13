Big 12 Media Days: Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman Raves About New QB Adrian Martinez

Kansas State is a hot pick to be the dark horse in the Big 12, and understandably so.

ARLINGTON, TX — With Kansas State coming off of a respectable 8-5 record, there’s a lot to build on heading into the 2022 season. Behind experience and key additions in the transfer portal, the Wildcats have a chance to make some noise in the Big 12.

The common attribute among the quarterback position at Kansas State through the years has been superb athleticism and toughness. With the addition of Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, the Wildcat offense is looking to receive a much needed lift. Even though he's missed a portion of the spring with an injury, his leadership has been evident.

"To see him not be cleared and still command the room, he’s a tremendously mature individual that brings out the best in everyone," Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days. "That’s what excites me about him.”

Martinez played 39 games for the Huskers over the last four seasons, amassing 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns. While Nebraska didn’t find much team success, Martinez’s athleticism adds a new dimension.

In addition to changing the look of the quarterback position, pairing Martinez with a like-minded Manhattan legend like Collin Klein seems like a smart thing. Klein is entering his first season as the playcaller for the Wildcats, and the combination of his expertise with Martinez’s experience could produce success on the field.

One person that will make both Klein and Martinez’s job much easier is star running back Deuce Vaughn. The near-Darren Sproles copy rushed for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, including 6.0 yards per carry.

“It’s the work ethic you see with Deuce Vaughn," Klieman raved. "I think everybody feeds off of his work ethic.”

When he’s not running behind the Wildcats' bruising offensive line, he’s a willing and able receiver too. The bulk of Vaughn’s work against Oklahoma last season came through the air, as he recorded 10 catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. Vaughn’s star power combined with Martinez’ running abilities at the quarterback position could give the rest of the Big 12 problems.

For the Sooners, the only true test before facing Kansas State will be against Nebraska. Oklahoma opens up conference play on Sept. 24 against Klieman and the Wildcats.