Bob Bowlsby to 247 Sports: Big 12 Targeting 'Later in June' for Possible Return to Campus

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told 247 Sports on Monday that the league may be targeting the middle of June for a return to campus for student-athlete workouts and other activities.

Bowlsby said league leaders have discussed a return anywhere from June 1 to July 1, and said Big 12 athletic directors are in a “good spirit of compromise” about a vote that would put athletes back on campus.

The NCAA Division I Council will vote Wednesday whether to lift its current ban on team activities as early as June 1. The SEC is scheduled to vote Friday over allowing on-campus voluntary workouts.

Bowlsby told 247 Sports that the Big 12 isn’t in any hurry to lift its ban.

“If I were going to handicap it, I would say we are more likely later in the month of June than we are on June 1, but I could be wrong on that,” Bowlsby said.

“You have to have therapeutics in place, you have to have testing in place. You have to know what you’re going to do with your sanitization of your weight rooms and your locker rooms and and your training rooms. There’s a very heavily logistical component to this and we rely on the the advice of our physicians and an organization that we have hired to advise us on infectious disease control. We’re going to do, first and foremost, what is safe for our student-athletes.”

Bowlsby again warned about the return of Coronavirus after students have returned.

“There are going to be outbreaks on campus,” Bowlsby said. “The virus is going to be with us for the foreseeable future. All of our health officials and scientists are telling us that this next 18 to 24 months is going to be a bumpy road for public assembly and for the virus.”

He also raised questions about what unforeseen scenarios the virus might produce, such as whether one team insists on playing a scheduled game while the opponent declines.

“Is it a forfeit?” Bowlsby asked. “Is it a no contest? Does it get rescheduled? Those things are are not resolved yet but they will be before the start of the season. We have to have plans A, B, C, D, E and so on.”

To read the full article at 247 Sports, click here:

