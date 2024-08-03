Brent Venables Praises QB Jackson Arnold's 'Decision Making' in Oklahoma's First Fall Practices
NORMAN — Fall practice is underway in Norman.
The Sooners are making their final preparations ahead of opening the 2024 season against Temple on Aug. 30.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold’s play will take center stage throughout the fall as he prepares for his first season as OU’s QB1.
Brent Venables said he can already see signs of growth in his young quarterback after the first three practices of training camp.
“I think we’re executing at a really high level right now,” Venables said on Saturday. “Decision making is even better than it was.”
Last month at SEC Media Days, Arnold said he was putting in extra work to hone the mental side of his game — specifically when it comes to reading defenses.
Arnold threw three interceptions against Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, which muddied the reviews of his first OU start where he also threw for 361 yards and two scores.
Venables' notoriously complicated defense threw plenty of new coverage looks at Arnold throughout the spring to challenge the signal caller, as he'll have to carve through plenty of talented defenses with Oklahoma's tough SEC schedule.
The extra work throughout the summer helped, Venables said, but so has the offensive line having a bit more stability around the young quarterback after the unit grew closer since spring practice concluded.
“The guys around him are playing better,” Venables said. “I think the offensive line is in a much better position than where we were in the spring. We had some guys again injured or weren’t here yet.”
One of those new faces up front, SMU transfer Branson Hickman, has been impressed with Arnold and admitted his abilities played a role in the center’s decision to come to Oklahoma.
“It’s been good,” Hickman said on Thursday. “Obviously, growing up in the Dallas area, I knew who Jackson was coming out of high school. I knew he was a great player and a great person. I mean, I hung out with him on my official visit.
“… You want to play with a good quarterback to have a chance to win. So, it’s been great.”
The offense is fully Arnold’s as well.
Starting when he took over for Dillon Gabriel in the Alamo Bowl, Arnold now has much more experience under his belt in leading his side of the ball, something Venables and co-offensive coordinators Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley hope will continue into the season.
“Overall, leadership is a comfortable position,” Venables said. “He’s led these guys all summer and spring and so it’s a little more natural now.”