Brent Venables Provides Injury Update on Oklahoma WR Javonnie Gibson
ATLANTA — Oklahoma receiver Javonnie Gibson is making progress to get back onto the field.
“He’s out of the boot and he’s on schedule,” OU coach Brent Venables told local reporters at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
Gibson, an offseason addition from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, broke his leg during the latter stages of spring practice.
"He got rolled up on in practice, unfortunately. If he just stays on schedule, he'll be back to start the season and be back with us,” Venables said in April.
Venables didn’t offer a definitive timeline for Gibson, but said updates would follow.
“When I know definitely when he’s full speed practicing or anybody else along that way, I’ll let you guys know,” Venables said. “But there’s a progression to everybody when it goes through an injury. Where, OK, he’s back but he’s not 100 percent yet and you’re kind of working him back into, you know, a routine. … But he’s out of his boot.”
The Sooners were hit with an insurmountable wave of injuries last year.
OU’s wide receiver room was hit the hardest, and there were points where five or six players who would project at the top of the depth chart were forced to stay on the sideline.
Venables said he’d give further updates for other members of the team recovering from injury at a later date. Just like Gibson, Venables wants to have the full picture for those players who are recovering from injuries that sidelined them throughout the spring.
Offensive linemen Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland missed spring ball after undergoing shoulder surgery to clean up lingering injuries from last fall.
Defensive tackle Jayden Jackson also missed spring football due to shoulder surgery.
Breakout star Eli Bowen was also seen on the sidelines on crutches early in spring practice.
The Sooners made offseason additions to their medical staff.
SoonerScoop reported in June that OU hired Jonathon Gress, who served for seven years on the New Orleans Saints’ medical staff.
“I think it’ll be great,” Venables said of Gress’s addition. “And I think all change — some people don’t like change, but I think change is always good.”
The medical staff at Oklahoma does not report directly to Venables, as is the standard practice across college football, but the OU coach said Gress impressed during the interview process.
“He’ll bring a great lens, kind of an outsider perspective from all the experiences that he’s had,” Venables said. “But he works — great, effective communicator, good strong leadership, knows that he wants to do and a great collaboration and willingness to collaborate. There’s a sports performance team that, when it’s working well, everybody’s working together.”