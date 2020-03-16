Oklahoma 2021 quarterback target Caleb Williams worked out with Washington QB Dwayne Haskins last week and said he’s viewing the COVID-19 stoppage as a positive for his development as a passer.

Williams is writing a journal for Sports Illustrated — “All on the Line” in which he grants SI All-American exclusive access to his life as a big-time recruit as he gets ready for his senior year at Gonzaga University High School in Washington, D.C.

“I have 30 days off because of this virus,” Williams writes, “and instead of thinking of it as a negative I can think of it as a positive and I'm able to work on myself more, football wise, mentally and physically.”

He said working out with Haskins — “not coming here to sit there and have a brunch and throw a little bit. We’re there to work,” Williams writes — was a “pretty cool experience.”

Williams is the consensus No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country, and he reportedly has narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Maryland, Clemson, Penn State, Oregon and LSU.

Read the full story by John Garcia Jr. here: