Caleb Williams: All on the Line, Part 3

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma 2021 quarterback target Caleb Williams worked out with Washington QB Dwayne Haskins last week and said he’s viewing the COVID-19 stoppage as a positive for his development as a passer.

Williams is writing a journal for Sports Illustrated — “All on the Line” in which he grants SI All-American exclusive access to his life as a big-time recruit as he gets ready for his senior year at Gonzaga University High School in Washington, D.C.

“I have 30 days off because of this virus,” Williams writes, “and instead of thinking of it as a negative I can think of it as a positive and I'm able to work on myself more, football wise, mentally and physically.”

He said working out with Haskins — “not coming here to sit there and have a brunch and throw a little bit. We’re there to work,” Williams writes — was a “pretty cool experience.”

Williams is the consensus No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country, and he reportedly has narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Maryland, Clemson, Penn State, Oregon and LSU.

Read the full story by John Garcia Jr. here:

Alex Grinch on Year 2: 'It's night and day'

Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch already sees improvement in 2020 spring football practice

John. E. Hoover

OU is on spring break. But now the entire campus will be shut down for one week:

John. E. Hoover

First case at OU is confirmed:

John. E. Hoover

Will Parnell Motley's elite senior season translate in the NFL Draft?

Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley wasn't at the NFL Combine, but he had a good Pro Day and is ready for the NFL Draft

John. E. Hoover

Riley: Still lots to be encouraged by in the Peach Bowl

Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley remains positive even after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's record Peach Bowl performance

John. E. Hoover

Officially official: Trey Sermon is leaving:

John. E. Hoover

Report: Sooners Trey Sermon entering transfer portal

According to a report, Oklahoma Sooners running back Tre Sermon will enter the transfer portal

John. E. Hoover

John Garcia Jr

Gerald McCoy's son commits to OU

Marcellus Crutchfield, son of Gerald McCoy, joins Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting class.

John. E. Hoover

SoonerMatt

Putting players in 'very, very adverse situations mentally and physically'

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley describes his team's demanding offseason football workouts as 'one of the best things we do'

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione discusses NCAA, Big 12 Coronavirus cancellations

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione talks Coronavirus, March Madness, Big 12 spring football, NCAA Championships and more

John. E. Hoover