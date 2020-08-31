SI.com
Caleb Williams Wants to Bring Jalil Farooq Home to Norman

Parker Thune

As August fades into the rearview mirror, Caleb Williams has the 27th of September circled on his calendar, and Sooner Nation would be well advised to do likewise.

That's the day that Oklahoma will hopefully earn another commitment from a top Class of 2021 wideout.

"I worked out a few times this week with Jalil Farooq, one of my good friends, and hopefully he becomes one of my teammates at OU," Williams told SI All-American. "I've basically been trying to do what I can to solidify him coming to OU and so that we can be teammates again. 

"That's what I've been doing lately, making sure he knows I want to be his quarterback for the next three years so we can make a bunch of big plays throughout our years together at Oklahoma. We did some special things together when we were younger and history tends to repeat itself."

Farooq was one of the recruits in attendance at Sooner Summit, and he shares a bond with Williams that dates back beyond their prep days. The two were teammates as recently as eighth grade, but chose to attend different high schools. But from afar, Williams continued to keep up with his comrade's forays on the gridiron. Farooq caught passes from Williams at the Elite11, and the two work out with one another regularly.

"Jalil is an all-around special athlete," said Williams. "Ever since we were playing together when he was younger, he's been playing both sides of the ball. On offense he played every position, on defense he played every position. He also played kick returner and punt returner, so you kind of put together the pieces yourself. He's just an all-around special athlete, a great friend and an all-around good guy."

Farooq's commitment date has been set for quite a while, and the expectation is that he'll join forces with Williams once again as a Sooner. However, he's also received offers from programs like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia.

It's worth noting that Farooq was dressed head to toe in Oklahoma apparel at Sooner Summit, so if that's any indication of his lean, the OU faithful should remain pretty optimistic. Should he indeed choose Oklahoma, he'll be the fifteenth verbal commit in the 2021 cycle for the Sooners.

