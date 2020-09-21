Caleb Williams talks recruiting and All-American Bowl, encourages all to vote

Another Monday, another update from Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

Without naming names, Williams indicated in his weekly SI All-American blog that he's already looking ahead to the next recruiting cycle in an effort to bring the nation's top talent to Norman.

"I have my eye on a few 2022 recruits as well," said Williams. "I communicated with a wide receiver, a tight end and a big time offensive tackle."

SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021 has earned plenty of recognition for his excellence on the gridiron and in the recruiting game. And as if the public opinion of Williams' quarterbacking prowess wasn't high enough already, he's got his eyes fixed on another showcase.

"I committed to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas earlier this year," said Williams. "I've actually been to San Antonio when I was younger for an FBU National Championship Weekend, so I'm very well aware of the fraternity and history around the All-American experience. They have a fraternity of great players that have come through this game and like most high school football players, I have always wanted to be a part of it."

The All-American Bowl is currently set for January 9, 2021, and it's just the latest accolade for Williams to add to his rapidly growing resume. However, though he's a fierce competitor on the field, Williams isn't blind to the larger issues facing American society. As the nation prepares to stage a presidential election in the midst of a global pandemic, Williams' word of wisdom to his audience is to make their opinions count.

"I encourage everybody to go out and vote this year and those that can't to mail in your votes," Williams remarked. "Everybody's voice needs to be heard. It's the first time for a lot of young people to vote and I think this year could be a very special year for our country and its future. This election means a lot. Voting is a right and I believe it's a privilege to vote. I encourage everybody to do it."

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma football staff will give players a day off on November 3 in order to vote. Riley's awareness of social injustice, as well as his willingness to act, hasn't been lost on his quarterback of the future.

