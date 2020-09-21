Caleb Williams on Voting 'Privilege,' All-American Bowl and Big Ten Return

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back, everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This year I turned 18, I'm finally able to vote now. I I encourage everybody to go out and vote this year and those that can't to mail in your votes. Everybody's voice needs to be heard. It's the first time for a lot of us young people to vote and I think this year could be a very special year for our country and its future. What if we all showed up like the Tik Tok kids earlier this year -- sheesh, that would be crazy. This election means a lot. Voting is a right and I believe it's a privilege to vote. I encourage everybody to do it.

OU recruiting, I've been texting with the few guys that I've been recruiting to get to come play with me. Obviously Jalil (Farooq), others like Bryce (Foster) and all those other guys. But I have my eye on a few 2022 recruits as well. I communicated with a wide receiver, a tight end and a big time offensive tackle. The guys in the 2022 class got a whole year before it really starts getting crazy for them and everybody is committing and I want to get to them early. I'm just popping in, saying what's up and obviously throwing in a 'Boomer Sooner' here and there.

Next, the Adidas All-American Bowl. I committed to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas earlier this year. I have actually been to San Antonio when I was younger for an FBU National Championship Weekend, so I'm very well aware of the fraternity and history around the All-American experience. They have a fraternity of great players that have come through this game and like most high school football players, I have always wanted to be a part of it. And now, people are getting their official packages and invites from the bowl committee and posting some super cool videos, etc....Watchout for the East!

Lastly, college, the Big Ten and their decision. Happy for all of those guys being able to get this chance to play this year. People like my guys at Maryland, Nick Cross, Rakim (Jarrett). It's Rakim's first year, I think Nick Cross' second year. It was a big decision for the Big Ten, also big for these guys that are early and late in their college careers and heading out soon. This is huge for them.

Congrats to Ohio State, Justin Fields. I met Justin a few times, I've spoken with him a little bit and things like that. Really cool guy and obviously a really awesome player.

One of my other really good friends is Blake Corum at Michigan. I was hoping he would come to OU, I was trying to get him to switch his mind or something like that but I'm glad he's at Michigan. He's going to do big things, he's a really good running back.

These guys are taking a national step all across the country, doing some awesome things across the country. A bunch of my friends and teammates have moved on to college, I'm glad they're making an impact where they are, being leaders, coming from the DMV -- D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The DMV is generally known as either a basketball area or lacrosse area. We've got a lot of really great athletes over here who deserve that chance to be able to fulfil their dreams and it's more than just basketball and lacrosse. And if they're next goal is the NFL, there's a lot of good players that have the ability to do it that come from the DMV. Maybe they don't have the resources, maybe they don't have the things they need to get to that.

That's one of the main reasons why my dad and his partners developed the Athletic Republic sports performance complex. They focus on providing kids with an elite level of training with cool technology like the stuff you would see on ESPN and other support like the tutoring center that I helped create there. So kids around this area can have the resources to reach their goals and bring their dreams within reach, so kids can do what they want to do in life.. Go to the pros and things like that. Be their own boss, their own entrepreneur, their own CEO of their life and themselves.. To help the community, to try to get the guys in the DMV area -- supposedly just a basketball and lacrosse area -- to change that narrative to an all sports area. Get these guys into college and hopefully the pros. That’s why my dad and his partners built Athletic Republic.

There are a lot of kids around the country at every level from pee wee to high school to college that still can’t get on the field -- safely. If you want to play and can’t, hit me back and retweet #IWanTtoPlayToo.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Hope everybody is staying positive, staying safe and make sure you wash your hands.

#IWantToPlayToo

--

All on the Line: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17 | Week 18 | Week 19 | Week 20 | Week 21 | Week 22 | Week 23 | Week 24 | Week 25 | Week 26 | Week 27 | Week 28 | Week 29

Twitter: @CALEBcsw

Instagram: ayeeecaleb