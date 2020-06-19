Caleb Williams, who's just over two weeks away from his scheduled commitment, will quite unsurprisingly appear in the 22nd annual Elite 11 finals.

The 20-man field for the competition was announced Friday afternoon, and Williams, the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class, headlines the list.

The Elite 11 field also includes such luminaries as LSU commit Garrett Nussmeier and former Oklahoma pledge Brock Vandagriff. The finals will take place in Nashville over a three-day span from June 29 to July 1. At the end of the camp, the Elite 11 will be selected from among the 20 prep quarterbacks present. Current Oklahoma quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Chandler Morris are both former participants in the Elite 11 competition.

Williams won't have much down time between the competition and his commitment, as he's scheduled to choose between Oklahoma, Maryland and LSU on July 4. Though the Sooners are the odds-on favorite to land the five-star signal-caller, nothing is set in stone as of yet.

