Caleb Williams reminisces on birthday Hail Mary after watching Kyler's "Hail Murray"

Caleb Williams figures to be the next man up in Oklahoma's dynasty of electric quarterbacks.

And as the heir apparent to the coveted throne in Lincoln Riley's offense, he's certainly relishing the opportunity to watch his predecessors excel. When Kyler Murray slung a dramatic Hail Mary last Sunday to lead the Arizona Cardinals past the Buffalo Bills, Williams couldn't help but recall a very similar play that occurred nearly two years ago to the day.

"My birthday was last week," said Williams. "Man, all the cool memories popped in my head. Especially my favorite memory, which was in 2018 when I ended up throwing a game-winning Hail Mary on my birthday. With Arizona winning on Kyler Murray's Hail Mary, those great memories came rushing back."

Indeed, Williams' game-winning toss bore something of a similarity to Murray's incomprehensibly difficult heave to DeAndre Hopkins. Take a look:

And though Williams generally eats, sleeps and breathes football, he's taking some time to slow down this week and enjoy time with his family. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Williams shared the top five things he's thankful for amidst the tumultuous circumstances of 2020.

1. My family. My mom, dad and extended, close-knit supporters allow me and help me to carve out this path I'm on. I appreciate them.

2. Being able to do something I love -- football. I recognize how fortunate I am to be able to do something I'm passionate about.

3. The guys that I've been around throughout my years, through football. They keep me grounded and definitely keep me laughing and smiling while we compete to be the best and win.

4. The friends that I've made. I like learning from people and I've got a great group of friends who I can share experiences outside of sports with.

5. Lastly, just the overall situation I'm able to be in. For all the things I can't name in my top five, that covers it. Just the situation I'm in, very thankful for that.

Williams' weekly blog can be read in its entirety at the SI All-American homepage.

