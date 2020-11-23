Caleb Williams on Bedlam, his Birthday, Thanksgiving

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

So, right out of the gate, let's talk about Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State historic game, Bedlam. It was either the first or the first time in a while it was at Oklahoma and I think it was the very first time for it to be a night game. That must have been something, being under the lights and playing versus Oklahoma State.

They came out firing, jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. It was obviously great to see that, especially versus Oklahoma State. All the fans came out and said what they had to say, the players said what they had to say, and you come out and execute like that in the first quarter. Offense, defense and special teams being so tight and well-knit to where they come out and blow them out of the water 41-13. That's always good, especially a game like that.

It's great to see that and the progress they've had from the beginning of the season to now. And they're still progressing. It's been tremendous, they've been playing a lot better lately as a recruit to a class you're already committed to and as a recruit for the younger guys below me.

My birthday was last week, as I mentioned. Man, all the cool memories popped in my head. Especially my favorite memory, which was in 2018 when I ended up throwing a game-winning Hail Mary on my birthday. With Arizona winning on Kyler Murray's Hail Mary, those great memories came rushing back.

It was pretty cool going back and watching that, seeing that pop up on my timeline on Twitter and Instagram and things like that. Remembering that team, the year that I had at Gonzaga and all my brothers in the 2021 class -- how special that was to us.

I'm back home in D.C. celebrating and taking care of things over the holiday. I had my wisdom teeth pulled the day after my birthday. Man, I'm still struggling from it a little bit. My jaws hurt but I feel just a wee-bit wiser already. LOL. I wasn't actually supposed to get them pulled this early but someone ended up cancelling and I wanted to get it done before Thanksgiving so I can heal up, eat and enjoy my food. Instead of eating how I'm eating now.

For all the people that know, or for all the people that have had their wisdom teeth pulled, you can't eat how you normally eat. You have to chew softer foods, you have to eat yogurt, applesauce, soup and all of that that all the doggone time. I don't necessarily get full, I just keep going and going and going and it's like, 'jeez, can I fill up at some point?'

It's all good, they are starting to feel better finally. They still hurt, especially in the mornings. The mornings are probably the worst part of the day.

Next we're heading into Thanksgiving. This stretch from my birthday to Thanksgiving, it's eight days, is always a good stretch of days. It's probably my favorite time of the year except for probably Christmas. So in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday, I wanted to share the Top Five Tings I'm Thankful For.

1. My family. My mom, dad and extended, close-knit supporters allow me and help me to carve out this path I'm on. I appreciate them.

2. Being able to do something I love -- football. I recognize how fortunate I am to be able to do something I'm passionate about.

3. The guys that I've been around throughout my years, through football. They keep me grounded and definitely keep me laughing and smiling while we compete to be the best and win.

4. The friends that I've made. I like learning from people and I've got a great group of friends who I can share experiences outside of sports with.

5. Lastly, just the overall situation I'm able to be in. For all the things I can't name in my top five, that covers it. Just the situation I'm in, very thankful for that.

School...second quarter is coming to an end and I get a break here for Thanksgiving. I have two days of school this week so I get a little break before next week and I don't have that many classes after Thanksgiving because we have Christmas break. The quarter ends, so it's not that long if you think about it.

A few years ago I was a freshman with a low cut (almost a buzz cut) and now I'm coming in hot. Close to my second semester, my last semester of my senior year at Gonzaga. It's really great to think about. There were times where you think, especially going into exam weeks, like God I'm never, ever going to be a senior because it takes forever. But the seconds and minutes and hours always seem to be so much longer in that year, whatever year it was. It's true. It's felt way longer than this past year at Gonzaga has.

Very blessed, very thankful to be in this situation. When you all read this blog tell me what you're thankful for and show me your favorite dish!

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay positive, stay healthy and make sure you wash your hands -- and eat good!

#BoomerSooner

