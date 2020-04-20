Caleb Williams has made it no secret that he doesn't want to be on an island at the collegiate level.

Wherever the top 2021 quarterback lands, he wants to build an absolute dynasty. He reaffirmed that desire in his latest 'All on the Line' journal entry for Sports Illustrated. Williams had expressed repeatedly that he's built strong connections with other top offensive prospects from across the country. But he doesn't want to simply cultivate a scoring machine.

"When I choose one of these schools, I want some of these guys with me," he wrote. "Not just offensive guys, either. I'm talking to defensive guys, too."

He emphasized that he enjoys making personal connections with his fellow recruits, and that he makes it a point to form close bonds with them.

"I'm here to build something, build a brotherhood. ... I'm not going to hold back if I'm trying to get you to come with me for the next three to four years and win some national championships," he wrote.

Williams referenced the schools who have soared early in recruiting the 2021 class, including Ohio State and North Carolina. He said that he wants to spark a similar boon at his school of choice.

"When I commit to one of these schools, I want it to be like fireworks going off," said Williams. "That class of the school I choose will explode to the top, that type of thing. That type of explosion."

Williams also said that he's been "texting all the guys," including Florida wideouts and fellow Sooner targets Mario Williams and Christian Leary.

Though Williams spoke highly of Clemson in today's journal, the consensus is that he favors Oklahoma. Many major recruiting networks, including 247Sports, have projected that the dual-threat wunderkind lands with the Sooners.

