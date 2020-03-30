Another Monday, another journal entry from top 2021 quarterback recruit Caleb Williams. And this week, it's not just his own recruitment process that he's talking about.

“Now that I released my top five, I'm able to recruit and just build relationships with other top athletes in the nation,” says Williams. “It's kind of cool and I've been waiting to do that. I wanted to release my top schools to be able to recruit and build relationships with these top guys. I want to help get the best recruiting class and character guys to play with me wherever I am.”

Williams mentioned a few prospects by name that he has a desire to play alongside.

“A few guys I want to play with, Jalil Farooq, he goes to Wise. Malcolm Johnson, he goes to St. Stephen's & St. Agnes. Mario Williams, he goes to a school in Florida. Agiye Hall. Emeka (Egbuka), he's out west. That's a lot of wide receivers but I have some linemen I want to play with, too. Tristan Leigh from Virginia and the left tackle at IMG, JC Latham.“

Mario Williams is a name that most Sooner fans should recognize, as the talented wideout has been one of Lincoln Riley’s top offensive targets in the class of 2021.

