Camar Wheaton Puts OU in Final 3

Camar Wheaton OU Athletics

Camar Wheaton, one of the top running backs in the 2021 class and a member of the SI99, trimmed his college list to three late Monday night.

Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama made Wheaton’s cut, meaning he has dropped Texas from consideration. The Longhorns had been widely considered a leading contender for the Garland, TX prospect.

Wheaton rushed for 1,142 yards and 15 touchdowns last year at Lakeview Centennial High School. He’s the Dallas Morning News’ No. 3 overall player in the Metroplex area.

Wheaton teased a top two earlier Monday, but then changed course slightly just after midnight and revealed his top three instead.

Wheaton attended last weekend’s Sooner Summit with a handful of other top uncommitted prospects, where he was photographed throwing the “horns down” sign — apparently a good indicator that he would be eliminating the Longhorns.

