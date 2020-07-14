SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Camar Wheaton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Camar Wheaton
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial 
Schools of Interest: Considering LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and SMU, among others. 
Projected Position: Running Back 

Frame: Fairly tall, relatively compact build. Running back build in lower half with room to fill out, particularly in upper body. 

Athleticism: Dynamic track athlete with elite times in sprinting events, including 10.6 100-meter dash mark. Gets to top speed in a hurry and won't be caught from behind. Track stride evident in open field. Presses line of scrimmage but strong laterally with clear bounce. Can decelerate and get back to second gear in short order. 

Instincts: Natural vision in attacking downhill. Subtle shifter in the open field with slight hesitation move to disrupt pursuit angles. Trusts speed, one-cut strength on outside zone. Features some grit, toughness in tight quarters with good contact balance. 

Polish: Runs with elite lean, minimizes strike zone. Minimal wasted movement in spread scheme. Can stand to improve elusiveness, but one-cut ability and jump-cut moves prove reliable on the edge. 

Bottom Line: Wheaton is a home run threat at every opportunity, a game-breaker who should contend for carries the moment he steps on a college campus. The dynamic one-cut style combines with track star speed in any offense, reminiscent of LeSean McCoy at the same stage. With the tools to develop into a three-down back and factor into the passing game, there won't be much reason for Wheaton to sit at any level. 

