It’s early in Los Angeles Chargers training camp, but former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray has made an impression on defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“First, he’s a big man, I think that’s what jumps out at you,” Bradley said after practice Tuesday. “He’s what, 240 pounds and can run well.”

That’s basically what Oklahoma coaches said about Murray when he arrived in Norman.

Then they watched him play. Bradley is equally impressed by Murray’s abilities.

“He’s been a surprise as far as just how fast he’s picking it up,” Bradley said. “In college, his last year, obviously he did a great job defending the run, but a lot of what you saw him do is spying the quarterback in pass coverage. So the little bit of the unknown was just how he’s gonna pick up the zone drops and coverages and aspects like that. But he’s done a really good job picking that up.”

Bradley said Murray has been used so far at just one position as he flattens the learning curve. The Chargers’ ability to move other linebackers around is helping speed Murray along.

“We’re trying to really lock him in to one linebacker spot right now,” Bradley said. “I think it’s just trying to figure out what’s his levels, zone drops, pass coverage and things like that.

“Right now we kinda got him locked in just so he can have some consistency day to day. But we’re moving Denzel (Perryman) and Drue Tranquill around just so he can stay put.

“He’s progressing really well up this point. I mean, look, we’re in practice four, so he’s got a ways to go. But I think the bar’s moving in the right direction for him.”

