Chiefs release ex-Sooners RB Damien Williams

After opting out of 2020 to take care of his sick mom, Williams had reportedly been preparing to return to Kansas City in 2021

Former Oklahoma running back Damien Williams was released by the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Tuesday.

Williams, who opted out of the 2021 season to spend time with his ailing mother, Virleana Alexander, didn’t get to participate in Kansas City’s return to the Super Bowl this year, but last year was a major player in the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic tweeted that Williams was “stunned” by the team’s decision and that he had been anticipating a return to the Chiefs next season.

Williams played at OU in 2012 and 2013 as a junior college transfer from Arizona Western College. He rushed for 946 yards and scored 12 touchdowns as a junior (he had 1,266 yards from scrimmage), then ran for 553 yards and scored seven TDs as a senior before Bob Stoops dismissed him from the team for failing a drug test. He played in just nine games in 2013 before heading off to pro football.

in December 2018, Williams signed a two-year, $8.1 million deal with the Chiefs. His release will reportedly save the team in excess of $2.1 million of salary cap space, according to Over The Cap. Earlier Tuesday, Kansas City re-signed running back Darrel Williams.

In the Chiefs’ victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl 54, Williams accounted for 133 total yards from scrimmage (104 rushing), and scored the team's last two touchdowns: a 5-yard TD catch from Patrick Mahomes with 2:44 left to give Kansas City its first lead of the second half, and a 38-yard TD run with 1:12 to play that finished it off.